19-year-old NJ motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with van

STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist drifted into the opposite lane and hit a van head-on Wednesday afternoon.

Stafford police said a motorcycle driven by Dylan Destefano, 19, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford, was riding south on Hilliard Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. and crossed the center line into the path of a Dodge Ram van.

Destefano hit the front of the van driven by Max Serrao, 28, who is also from Manahawkin.

Destefano was pronounced dead at Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Destefano was a member of the Barnegat High School class of 2021.

A GoFundMe page created to help Destrfano's family collected $21,000 in just 24 hours.

"While we cannot take away their pain, we can help the young, loving family with the many financial burdens they now face. Please consider donating as they lay there son to rest and take the time away from work to grieve and be with their loved ones," a message from Hunter Mauro, the page's creator, says.

It was the second fatal crash in Stafford this year, according to State Police statistics.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

