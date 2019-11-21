19 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 22-24

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

73rd Annual Charity League Christmas Mart

"Under the Mistletoe" is the theme for this year's Christmas Mart. This is the signature fundraising event for The Charity League of Atlantic County, and last year the event raised over $135,000. The money raised at this event and other fundraisers throughout the year, funds annual grants to local charities in Atlantic County that provide services to women and children.

Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019

The Greate Bay Country Club

901 Mays Landing Rd., Somers Point, NJ 08244

CAPE MAY COUNTY

6th Annual Handmade in America Professional Craft Show

Annual event to raise funds for local scholarships. Top rated show because of more than 50 top rated, juried crafters. Always held the Saturday before Thanksgiving to give you a head start on your holiday shopping. Free Admission, free parking, free Kids' Craft area, food, live entertainment, and over 50 quality artisans. Huge 50/50 and enormous Tricky Tray Auction featuring items donated by most of our crafters. This is a one-day event, so stop here first! Email us to apply as a new crafter.

Nov 23, 2019

Upper Twp. Community Center

1790 Rt. 50, Tuckahoe, NJ 08270

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Come to the grounds of the Physick Estate for the Christmas tree lighting with special guests Santa Claus and Dr. Physick. Refreshment will be served, and guests may enjoy a free self-guided tour of the Physick Estate from 6 pm to 8 pm. Santa arrives at 7 pm to flip the switch and light the thousands of bulbs. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Nov 23, 2019

Emlen Physick Estate

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Earlier than the Bird Downtown Shopping Extravaganza

Get out earlier than the bird and jump start your holiday shopping the weekend before Thanksgiving. Shop in your pajamas, early bird shopping specials.

Nov 23, 2019

Downtown Shopping District

861 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

Brunch, Bingo at the Beach

Laugh along with friends as you play a little bingo, enjoy a fashion show by Lace Silhouettes/Cotton Company and compete for prizes, all during a delicious brunch. Admission is $25. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Nov 23, 2019

Aleathea's Restaurant, Inn of Cape May

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX COUNTY



20th Anniversary Holiday Open Studio

This year, Lisa Palombo Studios is celebrating their 20th anniversary with custom, celebratory giveaways, and 20% specials. To honor the occasion, Lisa Palombo Studios will be unveiling an exciting new line of limited edition champagne glasses, hand-painted by the artist. In addition, the studio will be showcasing a variety of Lisa's new acrylic on canvas paintings in various sizes as well as featuring some of her classic, most popular series of art over the past twenty years. For example, she'll have work from her "Ode to Monet," "Equine," "Maritime," "Florals," and "Wine" collections. Come celebrate this monumental milestone with a champagne toast Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 4 pm. Lisa Palombo Studios' annual Holiday Open Studio offers light refreshments. It is always a great opportunity to meet Lisa and learn more about her inspirations, painting process, and the joys of art. Children are always welcome.

Nov 23, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019

Lisa Palombo Studios

55 Mountain Ave., Caldwell, NJ 07006

MERCER COUNTY

2019 Holiday Craft & Vendor Event

4th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair, indoor, holiday theme, food available, music, visit by Santa.

Nov 23, 2019

Trenton Elks Lodge #105

42 DeCou Ave., West Trenton, NJ 08628

Edible Jersey's 5th Annual Holiday Market

Join us for one of Edible's favorite events of the year! Kick off your holiday shopping season as dozens of outstanding local food, drink and gift artisans come together --all in one convenient place--for your entertaining and gifting needs. Shop direct from the outstanding artisans and food/drink producers seen in Edible Jersey and our sister publication, Edible Philly. And, this year, we're super-excited to be hosting this annual event in a new location!: Princeton Day School, 650 Great Rd., Princeton. The school is located just off Route 206, minutes from downtown Princeton. Convenient and ample parking. Admission: $5 requested donation at the door to benefit the Sustainability Initiatives of the Princeton Day School.

Nov 23, 2019

560 Great Rd.,Princeton, NJ 08540

The Moth

For over a decade, The Moth Podcast has consistently ranked at the top of the iTunes charts and has been downloaded by dedicated listeners 47 million times each year. New York’s “hottest and hippest literary ticket” makes its live McCarter debut in an evening of simple, old-fashioned storytelling. The Moth began on a back porch in small-town Georgia, where the founder—poet and best-selling novelist George Dawes Green—would spend sultry summer evenings swapping spellbinding tales with a small circle of friends. There was a hole in the screen, which let in moths that were attracted to the light, and the group started calling themselves “The Moths.” When he moved to New York City, George wanted to recreate the feeling of those nights in his adopted city. The first New York Moth event was held in George’s living room. But word spread fast, and the events soon moved to cafes and clubs throughout the city—and soon to popular venues throughout the country and beyond.

Nov 22, 2019

McCarter Theatre Center - Matthews Theatre

91 University Pl., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Snack Attack Comedy Show

Snack attack is a comedy show combined with a cooking competition. Part gut-busting laughs, part gut-filling snacks, this show will leave you fully satisfied. Over the course of the show, the hosts will serve up hilarious comedians while simultaneously making a snack from scratch, and you will decide the winner. This month, the hosts will see who can make the best pumpkin spice snack. Headliner Peter Revello has been featured on Comedy Central, placed second in the Devil's Cup Comedy Competition and has headlined colleges across the country. Co-Host Ben Miller was recently ranked among the top 30 roast battlers in NYC and once 3-D printed cookies in a university lab. Co-Host Mark Henely has been nominated for Asbury Park's comedian of the year two years in a row and also supports every color of Mountain Dew. Join them for an evening of food and laughter, featuring: Kate Ireland Natan Badalov Farooq Hussain Brian St. John Saturday, November 23rd at the George St. Co-Op, doors 7:30

Nov 23, 2019

George St. Co-Op

89 Morris St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

3rd Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

A family friendly, holiday shopping event featuring crafters and vendors of all types plus Santa photos, tricky tray & more! Event highlights include over 80 vendors, a tricky tray with great prizes, photos with Santa ($10 donation), a food drive benefiting the pantry at St. Anthony of Padua in Port Reading, food trucks, 50-50 raffle and a Thanksgiving pie sale featuring homemade apple pies and apple cakes. Receive a $2 discount on Santa photos with a food drive donation. The event will be held in the gymnasium of Woodbridge High School. The Woodbridge Community Choir serves the Central Jersey region by sharing a love of music through concerts and community events. A volunteer community, the choir welcomes members of all experience levels from throughout the New Jersey area and performs a diverse repertoire of music of all periods and styles. We seek to enrich the lives of our singers, our audience, and our community through the power and beauty of choral singing.

Nov 23, 2019

Woodbridge High School Gymnasium

1 Samuel Lupo Pl., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Rutgers Women's Volleyball vs. Penn State

Get Your Jersey On! Come support Rutgers Women's Volleyball as they take on Penn State! FREE admission!

Nov 24, 2019

College Ave Gym

130 College Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

ComedySportz Jersey Shore

It’s not comedy about sports, it’s comedy played as a sport! CSz Worldwide’s newest team begins playing on November 23rd in the Jersey Shore Arts Center. This fast-paced improvised comedy pits two teams of laughletes against each other for a chance to win over the affection of that night’s loyal fans and ultimate domination. Every match is different because it’s based on your suggestions! This is comedy for everyone- so bring that first date, your kids or your boss, everyone laughs and the biggest winner is YOU!

Nov 23, 2019

Jersey Shore Arts Center

66 S Main St., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Holiday Vendor Bazaar

Sunrise of Marlboro will be hosting its first annual holiday bazaar. The event is designed to showcase local artisans and small businesses while helping to raise money for Alzheimer's NJ.

Nov 23, 2019

Sunrise of Marlboro

3A S. Main St., Marlboro, NJ 07746

MORRIS COUNTY

Apple Cidering

The perfect fall family tradition! Make delicious, homemade apple cider using an old-fashioned, hand-cranked cider press, and learn fun facts about the amazing apple. Best of all, enjoy the fruits of your labor, and sample the fresh cider. This event is rain or shine!

Nov 23, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019

Great Swamp OEC

247 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that’s perfect for the entire family.

Nov 23, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd “with the Interstellar light & Multimedia show” America’s top Pink Floyd show, has forged a 25 year reputation of excellence, extending the legacy of Pink Floyd. The New York based band focuses on making every show an authentic Floydian experience for their fans. Known for performing a diverse mix of The Floyd’s extensive 16-album repertoire (complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems), The Machine’s stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting and video, and their passionate delivery sets them above and beyond the rest. “amazing…chilling accuracy”.-Rolling Stone!

Nov 23, 2019

The Strand

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Central Regional Touchdown Club Comedy Night Fundraiser

Central Regional Touchdown Club will be holding its 3rd Annual Comedy Night Fundraiser on Nov 23rd at the Bayville VFW. Come out for a night of fun, food and laughs while supporting Central Regional.

Nov 23, 2019

383 Veterans Blvd., Bayville, NJ 08721

UNION COUNTY

Nutcracker

American Repertory Ballet brings the beloved classic Nutcracker to the stage with Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, thrilling choreography and cast of more than 100. A holiday tradition for 55 years, American Repertory Ballet’s Nutcracker is one of the longest, continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation. Celebrate the holidays with this great family tradition!

Nov 23, 2019

Union County Performing Arts Center

1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065