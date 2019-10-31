19 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 1-3

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

2019 Atlantic City Tattoo Expo

The East Coast's longest running tattoo show, The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo, will return for its 16th year to Bally's Hotel and Casino for another year of extraordinary tattoo art! The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo is open to the public and held in the 6th Floor Ballrooms at the Bally's Atlantic City. Advance tickets are available at a discounted rate online. Tickets purchased at the door will be $20 for a one-day pass, $35 for a two-day pass and $50 for a three-day pass. We will also offer a $5 OFF Military discount at the door only. Kids under 15 are FREE. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Click here to book your appointments, please visit and take a look at our artists!

Nov 1, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019

Bally's Hotel and Casino

1900 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

CAMDEN COUNTY

Mermaids and pirates adventure at Adventure Aquarium

Mermaids and pirates will be swimming and frolicking into Adventure Aquarium. Aquarium guests will have the unique opportunity to see mesmerizing Wands and Wishes Mermaids dive in the 550,000-gallon Shark Realm exhibit and appear in one of Currents Ballroom’s movie screen-sized windows as the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast, graceful stingrays and glittering schools of menhaden glide past. The family-friendly program will also feature up close, dry-side opportunities and the following: Meet and greet with a Mermaid and Pirate. Photos with Mermaid and Pirate friends. Kid-friendly crafts projects including but not limited to face-painting, decorating and more! Sticker coin collecting at each Mermaid experience throughout the Aquarium to complete a special Mermaid treasure map.

Nov 2, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Restaurant Weekend

During Cape May Restaurant Weekend, get an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $35 per person at participating restaurants.

Oct 31, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019

Various Locations

513 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX COUNTY



Short Hills-Millburn Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Nov 3, 2019

Millburn & Short Hills Ave., Short Hills, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

PAWS Annual Tricky Tray & Bazaar

This annual fund-raising event helps to raise much needed funds for PAWS(Pound Animal Welfare Society) to continue its mission to care for and find permanent homes for the many cats and dogs that come it’s way each year. The Tricky Tray includes designer gifts from Coach, Dooney Bourke, Vera Bradley and Michael Kors. It also includes sports memorabilia and much more. There will also be a50-50 drawing. Doors open at two. Drawing starts at 5:00. You must be present to win.

Nov 2, 2019

4 Woodhull Ave

Little Falls, New Jersey 07424

HUDSON COUNTY

Hoboken Artists' Studio Tour

FREE self-guided, citywide walking tour of artists' studios. Featuring the work of over 100 local artists. Art Tour Maps with list of Galleries Artists' Studios, available for download on the City of Hoboken's website beginning Nov. 1 and at local galleries. The tour is designed so you can easily walk from studio to studio, gallery to gallery. Since Hoboken is only a mile square, every site is convenient to the next. You will see art in many forms, representing an exciting variety of mediums with a chance to meet the artists and witness the creative process at work. Mediums range from classical figurative realism and abstract expressionism to sculptures and photographic computer generated images; oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics and multi media collage. Hoboken is accessible by public transportation including PATH, NJ Transit trains; buses, NY Waterway Ferry; Hudson Bergen Lightrail.

Nov 2, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019

Hoboken City Hall

94 Washington St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

MERCER COUNTY

Day of the Dead (El Dia de los Muertos) Community Celebration

The Arts Council of Princeton and the Princeton Shopping Center present the annual Day of the Dead celebration. Join us in celebration of Mexico's El Día de los Muertos with strolling mariachis, sugar skull decorating, face painting, folk arts and crafts, and more! Learn about the traditions of this rich cultural holiday at the FREE, family-friendly event. Ample parking is available at the Shopping Center.

Nov 2, 2019

Princeton Shopping Center

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Light the Night Walk with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: Mercer County

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk brings light to the darkness of cancer by funding lifesaving research and support for people battling cancer. Family, friends and co-workers gather together to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission. These efforts culminate in inspirational, memorable evening experiences filled with music, fireworks and empowering ceremonies honoring survivors and remembering those we have lost. Please join us and nearly 1M others in the 140 walks across North America.

Nov 2, 2019

Mercer County Park

1638 Old Trenton Rd., West Windsor, NJ 08550

The Hootenanny

Give a hoot for New Jersey's owls! Kick off an owl research partnership between nonprofit organizations Wild Bird Research Group and The Nature Conservancy at The Hootenanny, a celebration of all things owl at Sourland Mountain Spirits! Help raise funds for saw-whet and long-eared owl studies in New Jersey while enjoying food, spirits, nature photography, music, and trivia with great prizes. We'll have conservation learning stations, an owl-y raffle and free take-home swag bags for all.

Nov 2, 2019

Sourland Mountain Spirits

130 Hopewell Rocky Hill Rd., Hopewell, NJ 08525

2019 Princeton House Tour

The November House Tour is the Historical Society of Princeton’s signature fall event. Guests on the House Tour explore six private homes in the Princeton community on a self-guided tour. Docents and guiding material provide information about the architecture, history, and interior design elements of each house. Don’t miss the opportunity to see these specimens of Princeton’s architectural heritage, open one day only!

Nov 2, 2019

Historical Society of Princeton

354 Quaker Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Pop-Up Improv Theatre

We bring improv comedy performances, workshops and community to you!

Join us for our first ever event on Nov 1 & 2 in Metuchen. Shows will feature local NJ professional and high school improv trouped at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. Curious about improv? Kids can join us for a workshop at 1pm and adults can take a class at 4pm. Don’t miss out!

Nov 1, 2019 - Nov 2, 2019

491 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840

MONMOUTH COUNTY

FilmOneFest Film Slam

Annual 24 hour film competition where teams get 3 criteria--a location, a prop, and a line of dialogue--and only 24 hours to write, create, film, edit and deliver the movie to the judges the next night. FREE for teams, and the public is invited to a free reception and screening of the films at the end of the 24 hour deadline.

Nov 1, 2019 - Nov 2, 2019

Monmouth University Woodrow Wilson Hall

300 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

MORRIS COUNTY

The Eric Koby Adoption Fund Presents The Old Hollywood Ball

Join us on the red carpet at the Eric Koby Adoption Fund's annual fundraising gala! Enjoy an evening in Old Hollywood and a night at the movies. Your ticket includes a cocktail hour, open bar, three course dinner, live orchestra, live and silent auction, and the razzle-dazzle of the movies! All proceeds benefit the mission of the Eric Koby Adoption Fund to support orphans in finding forever families.

Nov 2, 2019

Brooklake Country Club

139 Brooklake Rd., Florham Park, NJ 07932

OCEAN COUNTY

Crafts and Drafts at Beach Haus Brewery

Marketspace returns to Beach Haus Brewing for Crafts and Drafts on November 3, 2019. This indoor pop-up market features 17 local artisans. Featuring the following amazing artisans: A Thousand Paper Lanterns, Bee Stamped by Dawn, Cab2 Sewing Crafts, Car Chet Healing, DTS Beauty, Follow Me 2 The Sea Photography, Mason Jar Candles & Co., Mermaids Masterpiece, The Oil Well Scent Co., Pine+Tide, Rustic Relics, That's What She Shed, True Jersey, Whitehouse Station Sauce Company, Wild Heart Soap Company.

Nov 3, 2019

Beach Haus Brewery

801 Main St., Belmar, New Jersey 07719

Maximilian Foundation Annual Striped Bass All-Boat Tournament

1st Place $2,000, 2nd Place $1,000, 3rd Place $500. Open tournament for boats only. Captain's dinner/meeting begins 7PM Fri., Nov. 1. Fishing begins 12AM, Sat., Nov. 2. Family fish fry on saturday.

Nov 2, 2019

520 Hilliard Blvd

Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050

Music from the Heart: Music University's Fundraiser

4th year Charity performance featuring the Bands and Students of MUSIC UNIVERSITY. The Unknown Souls, Heatwave, Free Money, Invincible, One Step Forward, The Lucky Five, Deepwater, Next Generation & MORE! Raising money for THE PAJAMA PROGRAM! $20 or $15 Plus Pajama Donation. CALL 732-303-1100 or Purchase at Music University Freehold.

Nov 2, 2019

The Strand

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

SOMERSET COUNTY

Light Night 2019

Light Opera of New Jersey will hold its 2019 gala. This exciting evening of song, food, and merriment benefits LONJ, allowing us to increase outreach, to expand our efforts in educating pre-professional students, and to maintain the high quality of our main stage productions.

Nov 2, 2019

Fellowship Cultural Arts Center

8000 Fellowship Rd., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

Revolutionary Rivals Talk & Tailgate

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey is the birthplace of college football and the Old Dutch Parsonage is the birthplace of Rutgers. Long before Rutgers and Princeton met in the first college football game they already shared a deep history rooted in New Jersey and the American Revolution. Before rooting for the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, November 2, 2019 join us for talk and tailgate to learn about the revolutionary rivalry shared between New Jersey’s colonial colleges. #CFB150 Open House at the Old Dutch Parsonage 10am – 1pm. Historical Talk at 11am. Historic Bake. Oven Demonstration. Bring Your Own Picnic Lunch to Enjoy on the Grounds.

Wear Scarlet Knights or your own Sports or School Fan Gear.

Nov 2, 2019

Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage

71 Somerset St., Somerville, NJ 08876

11th Annual Harvest Fest & NJ Microbrew Night for Charity

On Saturday, Nov 2nd, Men of Charity host their 11th annual Harvest Fest & NJ Microbrew night at St. James in Basking Ridge at 6:30. The top craft brewers in NJ will showcase over 40 different craft beers, with a wide variety including Rye lagers, ancient ales, pale ales, IPAs, dopplebocks, imperial ales, stouts and more. Red and white and red wines and prosecco from Stirling Fine Wines will also be available, along with Oktoberfest dinner, including ham, assorted wursts, German potato salad, and spaetzle. Tickets are only $45 ($50 at the door) and include craft beer, wine, food, live music, and a tasting glass. There will also be a basket raffle. Proceeds benefit local families in need and acts of charity both inside and outside the Parish Community by the Men of Charity.

Nov 2, 2019

184 South Finley

Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920