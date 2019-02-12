18 hurt after minibus overturns on NJ Turnpike ramp

WOODBRIDGE — A commuter vehicle overturned with 18 people on board after getting onto the New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 11 during slippery conditions late Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle overturned on its side, just past the toll booth as it was coming off the Garden State Parkway, according to State Police. The accident happened on the ramp to the northbound truck lanes of the Turnpike, around 4:08 p.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

All 18 people were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, operated by Alliance Transportation, was described as a 2014 Ford shuttle bus.

By 6 p.m., the on-site investigation and response were all clear.

State Police said they responded to 535 crashes and 525 motorist aids between midnight and 5 p.m. Tuesday

