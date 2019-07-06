17-year-old girl among 2 dead in Old Bridge crash

OLD BRIDGE —A 17-year-old girl was among two people who died early Saturday morning when an Acura crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. on Englishtown Road near the intersection of West Greystone and a JCP&L building.

The male drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen and another female were pronounced dead at the scene.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey on Saturday morning did not release the names of the people involved or their ages. He did not say if criminal charges would be filed against either driver.

The crash is at least the second serious incident in Old Bridge this week. Township police said a pedestrian was struck Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Gaub Road and Route 516.

On Thursday, three people were killed in two separate crashes in Ocean County.

