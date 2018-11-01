17 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 2-4

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Greater Philadelphia Walk/Run for Pancreatic Cancer Research

Hundreds of South Jersey and Delaware Valley residents whose lives have been impacted by pancreatic cancer will join the 10th annual Greater Philadelphia Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk on Sunday, November 4th at the Cooper River Park Stadium, in Pennsauken, NJ. WHY: With an overall survival rate of just seven percent over five years, pancreatic cancer has no early detection tests, no effective long-term treatments and, unless the cancer is surgically removed in its earliest stages, no cure. An estimated 53,000 Americans will be diagnosed this year alone, and more than 41,000 will die of the disease. The Lustgarten Foundation, the nation’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research, is working to change these grim statistics by advancing the scientific and medical research related to the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and cure of pancreatic cancer.

Date: Nov 4, 2018

Location: Cooper River Park

North Park Drive, Pennsauken, NJ 08110

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Restaurant Weekend

Cape May Restaurant Weekend is a four-day event that offers your choice of an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $35 per person at participating restaurants.

Date: Nov 1, 2018 - Nov 4, 2018

Location: Various Locations, Cape May, NJ 08204

Ghoul Spring Village

Historic Cold Spring Village will be holding its first annual spectacular fundraising event "Ghoul Spring Village". If you dare, please join us as we pierce the veil between the world of the living and the world of the dead. Venture to hear the true stories behind some of New Jerseys infamous legends as you are guided through the darkness by lantern light. What entities will you encounter? And what will you bring back home with you? Free parking, live music by Nae Breeks, vendors, & tasty treats! November 3rd Trinka Hakes Noble will be signing her children's' book The Legend of the Jersey Devil at the Country Store. Advanced ticket sales only! Reserve your tickets on our website hcsv.org by clicking the Book Now button!

Date: Nov 2, 2018 - Nov 3, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

Fall Crafts & Collectibles Show

Dozens of vendors come to Cape May to sell hand-made novelties and crafts including seasonal decorations, gift items and more. Admission is $2. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: Nov 3, 2018

Location: Cape May Convention Hall

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Quiet Festival

A celebration of quiet things and a quieter time in Ocean City while putting the spotlight on our Ocean City Community Center. Join us for customized puzzles and tours of the museum, Royalty Storytime with Miss OC, Junior Miss OC and Little Miss OC. Quiet pets contests, stuffed animal competitions, awards and a quiet bubble blowing bonanza. 11am-3pm.

Date: Nov 4, 2018

Location: Ocean City Community Center

1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

ESSEX

Short Hills-Millburn Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 10 am - 4 pm.

Date: Nov 4, 2018

Location: Downtown Short Hills, Short Hills, NJ 07078

Wine Tasting at the Kingsland Manor

Join us on Saturday, November 3rd for this year's wine-tasting fundraiser at the lovely Kingsland Manor. Sample a wide array of wines in a complimentary commemorative wine glass, and enjoy a variety of appetizers, desserts, and coffee. This is a great opportunity to choose your holiday wines while helping the Kingsland Manor. A limited number of tickets will be sold, so don't wait to purchase yours! Time: 7 to 10 pm. Cost: $35 per person, only for ages 21 and up.

Date: Nov 3, 2018

Location: Kingsland Manor

3 Kingsland St., Nutley, NJ 07110

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Dodge Hunger Dodgeball Tournament

Hunger is a serious issue in South Jersey, but raising awareness and funds to help fight hunger doesn't have to be! You do not want to miss this round robin, action packed, fun filled event for dodgeball players of various skill levels and age groups. Form a dodgeball team of six players from your school, sports club, business, with your family, friends and neighbors, and help put food on the table for families in South Jersey! Four Divisions: Middle School, High School, Adult, and Pro. Fee includes Dodge Hunger Team T-shirt, pizza lunch, Mini-Mentor Session with the Pros, and trophies awarded to Division Champions. All proceeds benefit the people served through the South Jersey Dream Center. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization, all donations are tax deductible. All are welcome!

Date: Nov 3, 2018

Location: 1000 RiverWinds Drive West

West Deptford, New Jersey 08086

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Fall Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week will feature fabulous specials for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Special 3 course Prix-Fixe Dinner Menus for $25 or $35. Come explore Flemington and discover this great little restaurant town! Details and Menus available online.

Date: Nov 4, 2018 - Nov 9, 2018

Location: Restaurant Week

Main St., Flemington, NJ 08822

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

A Meeting Of The Macabre - Edgar Allan Poe & Bram Stoker

Enter into the lives and thoughts for these literary legends Edgar Allen Poe and Bram Stoker. Two professional actors share the challenges, disappointments, secrets, and inspirations of each author. The actors pierce your senses while dramatically reading passages from famous works. You'll be transported to the spell binding world of the macabre. Dramatic, tender, funny, this is outstanding theatre perfectly translated to the intimate setting. Prepaid reservations required. Our 7-course Evening teas are $67.50 per person inclusive. Call the Tearoom to reserve your preferred seating.

Date: Oct 19, 2018 - Nov 3, 2018

Location: One Steep At A Thyme

170 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg, NJ 08831

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Annie

Leapin' Lizards: Annie's finally making it to the Axelrod's main stage, starring the original Annie, Andrea McArdle, as Miss Hannigan! The world's most popular musical, Annie opened on Broadway in 1977 and quickly become a worldwide hit, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The Axelrod's production will be directed and choreographed by Al Blackstone (So You Think You Can Dance and Broadway's Wicked). Derived from a most unlikely source-Harold Gray's comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," the musical made a star of Miss McArdle and named millions of mutts "Sandy" around the world. November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 at 8 pm, November 3 & 10 at 2 pm. November 4, 11 & 18 at 3 pm. VIP $56; Premium Adult $48; Premium Senior $46; Regular Adult $44; Regular Senior $42; Students $36

Date: Nov 2, 2018 - Nov 18, 2018

Location: Axelrod Performing Arts Center

100 Grant Ave., Deal, NJ 07723

A Concert for Tyler

A benefit concert for a 13 year old boy battling brain cancer, Glioblastoma the same disease that killed Senator McCain and many others. 100% of proceeds raised go directly to his family. We have many great auction items including Jets, Eagles, Sixers tickets and more. 7-11 and 4 great bands including BStreetBand, Des and the Swagmatics, Carl Gentry and Jack Hess. Please call or text me with any questions. Thanks Mike Maguire, Founder Little by Little at 732-330-4136.

Date: Nov 2, 2018

Location: Ocean Ave.

Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

MORRIS COUNTY

Christmas Bazaar / Senior Sisters Sale

Villa Walsh will be hosting their annual Christmas Bazaar Extravaganza in Mother Ninetta Hall on Nov 4th from Noon to 5:00 PM, featuring unique gifts, crafts, plus a Money Raffle, Baked goods, and much, much more. Mark your calendars for an afternoon of fun, festivity and friendship. Come and enjoy their pizza frittas made right on the premises as well as luncheon packages of homemade Italian sandwiches and desserts. You won’t be able to resist their home baked cakes, pies, cookies, and Italian pizzelles along with their traditional pangiallo.

Date: Nov 4, 2018

Location: 455 Western Ave., Morristown, New Jersey 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

4th Annual All-Boat Tournament & Family Fish Fry

Our 4th Annual All-Boat Tournament and Family Fish Fry held at the Manahawkin Elks Lodge #2340, is our major fundraiser of the year! All proceeds go to funding programs in our community: S.T.Y.L.E. (Student Team Youth Leadership Experience), Mindfulness, Project Aware, Steered Straight and Southern Regional High School Scholarships, reaching approximately 6200 kids per year. Saturday, Nov. 3 - Our Family Fish Fry starts at 1 p.m til 6 p.m., food served 2-6 p.m. with family fun activities for all ages; horseshoes, volleyball, corn hole games, live entertainment, silent auction, 50/50 drawings, Cash Bar/Local craft beer. Sponsorships available. Friday, Nov. 2 - Boat Tournament Schedule of Events: Welcome Party @ Manahawkin Elks Lodge #2340, 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin @ 6 p.m. Complimentary bar 6-7 p.m. Mandatory Captain's meeting @ 7 p.m. Food served for all captains and registered anglers. Manahawkin Elks Lodge #2340 are graciously donating the use of their facilities for this event. Rain or Shine. Angler Registration and sponsor forms can be found at www.TheMaximilianFoundation.org/fishfry

Date: Nov 3, 2018

Location: 5520 Hilliard Boulevard

Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050

PASSAIC COUNTY

Passaic Bistro Fall Walking Tour

Mayor Hector Lora invites you to experience the district's unique food, culture and art! Passaic Bistro District walking tour will include: A selection of food tasting from Mexico, Central, and South America Music! Enjoy listening to different melodies from the Caribean and Latin America. Visits to local shops to learn about the craftsmanship from Central, and South America, to admire the Quiceanera and Presentacion dresses, from Santo Domingo, Peru, Puerto Rico and more!

Date: Nov 3, 2018

Location: Passaic at Market Street

Market St., Pasaic, NJ 07055

SALEM COUNTY

Appel Farm Family Camp Weekend

Enjoy a fun filled weekend on Nov 3 & 4, with your whole family, as you collaborate on creating art projects, participate in theatre and dance workshops, and make wonderful music together at Appel Farm located in beautiful rural Salem County. Families can relax in each other's company, enjoy a sing-along campfire, and make s'mores together. This Family Camp Weekend is an extension of the Appel Farm Arts Camp that has transformed the lives of thousands of young people over the last 58 years. Now come experience the magic of the summer camp at Appel Farm…together for the weekend!

Date: Nov 3, 2018 - Nov 4, 2018

Location: Appel Farm Arts & Music Center

457 Shirley Rd., Elmer, NJ 08318

UNION COUNTY

Hypnotic Hijinks for Hope - Comedy Hypnosis Show Supporting BCRF

Can laughter help Cure Breast Cancer? Join HypnoMarc for this comedy hypnosis show. Net Proceeds from the sale of tickets go to BCRF. $15 in advance / $20 at the Door.

Date: Nov 3, 2018

Location: 78 Winans Ave

Cranford, New Jersey 07016