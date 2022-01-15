17 pictures from Google Maps that erase every NJ stereotype (Opinion)

17 pictures from Google Maps that erase every NJ stereotype (Opinion)

Mill Road in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

What exit?

Is there anything worse than being asked, "what exit?!" when someone from out of the area hears that you are from New Jersey?

Or, how about this: Do you know Snookie?

No.

Get our free mobile app

Isn't it all polluted and overcrowded?

No.

And get out of the left lane while you're at it.

For those of us living in New Jersey, we know this is the greatest state to live in. I mean, where would you rather be — South Dakota or New Jersey? Sure, the cost of living is sky-high, there's traffic, and you can't back out of your driveway without having to pay a toll — but, we can get a damn good order of disco fries at 2 a.m. and we're within driving distance of anything you could ever want to be near.

But the stereotypes of living in New Jersey — geez.

So let's take a look at the New Jersey that isn't up or down the Turnpike and Parkway to negate all of those comments.

17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ

From "what exit" to "it's too congested," here are seventeen pictures that crush every stereotype that New Jersey has.

RAD! Deptford Mall Stores We Totally Shopped in the 80s

No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. Shopping its Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody, and more was our idea of fun! Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to hit.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top