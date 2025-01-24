⚫ Police say a 16-year-old took a 15-year-old's life

⚫ The victim had just enjoyed a celebratory dinner with family

⚫ A GoFundMe is raising money for the victim's family

JERSEY CITY — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a nighttime shooting that took the life of a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, a 16-year-old from Jersey City is in custody and faces a long list of charges.

The teenage boy was arrested on Thursday, the prosecutor's office said.

On January 18 at around 11 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street, according to the prosecutor's office. Officers found two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds inside a car on Oak Street, officials said.

Cianna Lee, 15, of Jersey City, was transported to a hospital but could not survive her injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly after 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 19.

The other victim, a 37-year-old female from Fort Lee, was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The manner of Cianna's death was ruled as homicide, officials said.

According to a GoFundMe page that was launched to raise funds for Cianna's family, the shooting occurred following a celebratory dinner with her family. The page says Cianna was on her way home from dropping off a relative, and the 37-year-old in the car was her stepmother.

According to the GoFundMe page, Cianna was born in Jamaica and moved to the U.S. "to be with her father and to pursue greater opportunities for her future."

As of Friday afternoon, the online fundraiser had collected more than $14,000 to help the family "give (Cianna) the farewell she deserves."

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

