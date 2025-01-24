15-year-old shot dead in Jersey City: Cops charge juvenile with murder
⚫ Police say a 16-year-old took a 15-year-old's life
⚫ The victim had just enjoyed a celebratory dinner with family
⚫ A GoFundMe is raising money for the victim's family
JERSEY CITY — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a nighttime shooting that took the life of a 15-year-old girl.
According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, a 16-year-old from Jersey City is in custody and faces a long list of charges.
The teenage boy was arrested on Thursday, the prosecutor's office said.
On January 18 at around 11 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street, according to the prosecutor's office. Officers found two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds inside a car on Oak Street, officials said.
Cianna Lee, 15, of Jersey City, was transported to a hospital but could not survive her injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly after 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 19.
The other victim, a 37-year-old female from Fort Lee, was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
The manner of Cianna's death was ruled as homicide, officials said.
SEE ALSO: Should NJ loosen penalties for parole violators?
According to a GoFundMe page that was launched to raise funds for Cianna's family, the shooting occurred following a celebratory dinner with her family. The page says Cianna was on her way home from dropping off a relative, and the 37-year-old in the car was her stepmother.
According to the GoFundMe page, Cianna was born in Jamaica and moved to the U.S. "to be with her father and to pursue greater opportunities for her future."
As of Friday afternoon, the online fundraiser had collected more than $14,000 to help the family "give (Cianna) the farewell she deserves."
The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ
Gallery Credit: Eric Scott
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker