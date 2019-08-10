15-year-old charged with murdering teen in North Plainfield

NORTH PLAINFIELD — A 15-year-old boy surrendered to police on Friday on charges of murdering a 16-year-old just blocks from National Night Out activities on Tuesday night.

Altereek Johnson, of Plainfield, was found about 7:25 p.m on the ground in the area of Steiner Avenue in North Plainfield with a single gunshot to the upper torso, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson. Johnson died at a hospital.

Investigators said Johnson was the intended target of the shooting. Prosecutors said they were not publicly releasing a motive for the shooting because of the ongoing investigation.

A North Plainfield teen identified by Robertson as “Q.C.” turned himself in at police headquarters on Friday and was taken to the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors did not say whether they intend to try the teen as an adult.

At the time of the shooting, North Plainfield police, fire and emergency medical responders were holding activities for the National Night Out Against Crime at the municipal building. Law enforcement officials and the community come together with block parties, cookouts and activities during the evening.

Robertson asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

