15 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 18-20

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Note: Due to the possibility of inclement weather this weekend, please check events before heading out to attend as many may be canceled or rescheduled.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Winter Wine Weekend

We'll be ringing in the new year at our annual Winter Wine Weekend on January 19th and 20th . Get out of the house and beat cabin fever with wine tasting, great food, and live entertainment! A local food truck will be on location each day and our specialty platters will be coming out hot and fresh. Get cozy with the sounds of acoustic guitar in our tasting room or enjoy a toasty bonfire outside to get rid of that winter chill! Think about bringing friends and family along, because attending this event is free! Wine tasting is optional at $6 for 8 tastes and includes a souvenir glass to bring home.

Jan 19, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cellar Tasting

Taste a variety of limited production, reserve, and older vintage wines that have been carefully aged in our wine maker’s private cellar. We invite you to join us in our Barrel Room as we re-experience some of our favorite Hawk Haven vintages. The Cellar Tasting is $20 per person. The wines on the tasting will be announced closer to the date. These wines will be available for purchase this weekend only.

Jan 19, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Illusionist Lyn Dillies

Master illusionist Lyn Dillies has mesmerized audiences of all ages throughout the U.S. and Canada for over two decades. Hailed as the finest female magician in the land, Lyn’s engaging personality, along with some of the most spectacular, eye-defying illusions in magic today wows her audiences with an unforgettable experience. Two performances: 2pm & 7pm.

Jan 19, 2019

The Levoy Theatre

126-130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Eyewitness to African American History Tour

Explore 200 years of Black History in Montclair and New Jersey through rare first-hand accounts, primary and secondary source documents. Artifacts include a bill of sale for an enslaved person in the household, an 1800s newspaper, an 1840s New York Knickerbocker magazine, census data, personal letters, oral histories, and mid-century Jet and Ebony magazines. These artifacts provide a springboard for discussion about race both in the past and in the present-day. A Place to Become: Montclair through the Eyes of the Glenridge Avenue YWCA Women (1920-1965), a 55-minute documentary that tells the stories of the eight women who attended the YWCA during the first half of the 20th century, will be playing continuously in the lower level of the museum. Tours begin at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm. Admission is $6 adults; $5 students & seniors with ID; $4 children; Free under age 2, good for both sites. Members get in free, join online.

Jan 20, 2019

Crane House & Historic YWCA

110 Orange Rd., Montclair, NJ 07042

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Upshaw & Zhang

Radiant soprano Dawn Upshaw will move you to the core in Maria Schneider’s uplifting Winter Morning Walks, which chronicles a poet’s recovery from a life-threatening illness. Mahler’s sublime Fourth Symphony finds wisdom in a child’s vision of heaven.

Jan 20, 2019

1 Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

The Jason Bishop Show

CASA of Camden County Presents a Benefit Show with Renowned Illusionist Jason Bishop. Enjoy a night of incredible entertainment with the whole family while supporting the efforts of CASA throughout southern New Jersey. Renowned illusionist Jason Bishop shares a special connection with the children supported by CASA as someone who was in foster care for most of his childhood. Bishop’s performance will showcase his most popular state-of-the-art magic, including a gravity-defying double levitation, mind-bending op-art, and unique plasma illusions – all projected onto a larger-than-life screen so audience members don’t miss a beat. His dog Gizmo, an audience favorite, also will join Bishop on stage. Don’t miss this opportunity for an entertaining night out with the whole family in support of CASA, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves children who have been removed from their homes as a result of abuse and neglect. CASA works on behalf of the Family Court System in Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties. CASA volunteers work one-on-one with an abused or neglected child, advocating for his or her best interests in working towards getting them in a safe, nurturing home as soon as possible.

Jan 18, 2019

Rowan University

North Campus Drive, Glassboro, NJ 08028

HUDSON COUNTY

FOODIES

Save the date for FOODIES, an original play all about one of our favorite topics - food! Presented by Speranza Theatre Company, hosted by Square 1 Community Eatery, FOODIES is an evening of short plays and monologues tackling one of our favorite subjects - food! Regardless of your relationship with food, there is no denying its powerful ability to connect and divide us, to bring us joy and sometimes pain. Join us as we chew on the many ways food impacts our lives. Tickets are $40. Included in this ticket price is a light tasting menu created by the talented team at Square 1. Seating is limited. Foodies is a 90-minute show, recommended for ages 13+. Listening devices available - please let us know in advance, if possible.

Jan 16, 2019 - Jan 19, 2019

Square 1 Community Eatery

283 St Pauls Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07306

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Winter Artisan Market

Visit Unionville for a weekend of art, artisan crafts, gourmet foods, live music, and delicious wine. Over 20 fine producers will join us in the winery, tasting room, and cave room on Saturday from 12-6pm and Sunday from 12-5pm. There is no cost to attend. Tastings are $10. Wine is always available by the bottle, glass, or case.

Jan 19, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of MLK, Jr.

Inspired by the words and action of Dr. King, We Shall Overcome features repertoire from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders, interwoven with spoken word from Dr. King’s speeches. Led by the talented Damien Sneed, the musical lineage ranges from traditional gospel to jazz, Broadway, and spirituals.

Jan 18, 2019

McCarter Theatre Center

91 University Pl., Princeton, NJ 08540

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Upshaw & Zhang

Radiant soprano Dawn Upshaw will move you to the core in Maria Schneider’s uplifting Winter Morning Walks, which chronicles a poet’s recovery from a life-threatening illness. Mahler’s sublime Fourth Symphony finds wisdom in a child’s vision of heaven.

Jan 18, 2019

Richardson Auditorium

68 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ 08544

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

North Jersey Orchid Society Annual Orchid Show and Sale

A thousand blooming exotic orchids descend on Rutgers University New Brunswick campus. Rutgers University hosts largest and oldest orchid show in New Jersey at its New Brunswick campus showcasing extraordinary orchids originating from all over the world grown by hobbyists and experts from the tri-state area. New Brunswick, NJ, For Immediate Release: The North Jersey Orchid Society, New Jersey's largest and oldest orchid society, will hold its 52th annual show and sale Friday January 18 through Sunday January 2 (Fri-Sat 9 AM-5 PM, Sun 9 AM-4 PM) at the Rutgers University Douglass Student Center in New Brunswick NJ. With approximately 25,000 known species and more than 250,000 hybrids, orchids are the largest family of flowering plants on the planet. Orchids are found on nearly every continent and in a surprising range of environments from the Everglades of Florida to the cloud forests of South America.

Jan 18, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019

Douglass Student Center Rutgers University

100 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

New Jersey RV & Camping Show

2018 will be the 51st Annual New Jersey RV & Camping Show, the "go-to place" to begin planning your camping vacations for the coming season, trading up to your dream RV, see the new 2018 RVs, or just learn about the joys of travel in a recreational vehicle! New RVers or those old hands at traveling the RV high road will discover the New Jersey RV & Camping Show is the ideal site in the New York Metro Market to learn about new RV products, campgrounds, travel destinations and the RV lifestyle.

Jan 18, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019

New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

Rutgers Gymnastics vs. Nebraska

Get Your Jersey On and support Rutgers Gymnastics in their first home meet of the 2019 season vs. Big Ten opponent Nebraska! FREE Admission and FREE Parking! The first 500 fans will get a free red, white and blue block R magnet for Military Appreciation Day! Click here to register your vehicle for FREE parking for the event.

Jan 19, 2019

Livingston Recreation Center

62 Rd. 3, Piscataway, NJ 08854

MONMOUTH COUNTY

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Upshaw & Zhang

Radiant soprano Dawn Upshaw will move you to the core in Maria Schneider’s uplifting Winter Morning Walks, which chronicles a poet’s recovery from a life-threatening illness. Mahler’s sublime Fourth Symphony finds wisdom in a child’s vision of heaven.

Jan 19, 2019

Count Basie Center for the Arts

99 Monmouth St., Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

American Girl Live

Experience American Girl in an all-new musical! American Girl Live is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. Come along to sleepover camp with some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams, and learn the power of friendship. Ages 5 and up. Showtimes: 2 pm & 5:30 pm. Tickets: $29 - $79.

Jan 19, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960