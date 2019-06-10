15 best tourist attractions in NJ according to you
The online travel and entertainment website, Thrillist, says the top tourist attraction in New Jersey is Atlantic City. But if you listen to Money Magazine's list it's Whale and Dolphin Watching on the Delaware Bay. Both sites listed the best attractions in each state.
Ok, let's get real. We asked our listeners if you have someone visiting from out of town, where would you take them IN New Jersey. We know lots of people want to see NYC or Philly and you can go ahead and make them happy, but we've got lots to show off here. Here's what real New Jersey people say is impressive to your potential summer guests:
- HIGH POINT STATE PARK
- THE STONE PONY, ASBURY PARK
- BRUCE'S HOUSE AND MAILBOX IN COLTS NECK OR RUMSON
- GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE, HAMILTON TWP.
- DELAWARE WATER GAP
- ELLIS ISLAND AND STATUE OF LIBERTY, (YES BOTH IN NJ)
- OLD BARNEY LIGHTHOUSE, BARNEGAT LIGHT
- YOGI BERRA'S BASEBALL MUSEUM, MONTCLAIR STAT-LITTLE FALLS
- SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORDWALK, SEASIDE HEIGHTS
- PRINCETON UNIVERSITY CAMPUS, PRINCETON
- WICK HOUSE-JOCKEY HOLLOW FARMS, MORRISTOWN
- WATERLOO VILLAGE, STANHOPE
- HOBOKEN, (need we say more?)
- DRIVING THROUGH TOWNS LIKE SUMMIT & UPPER SADDLE RIVER
- HUNTERDON COUNTY (enough said)
