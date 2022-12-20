As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best pop albums of 2022.

As pandemic restrictions eased back even more this past year, artists started touring again — and many did so with new music to promote. Even artists who didn't make it out on the road graced us with new bops, bangers and ballads.

This year, fans had long-awaited comebacks from two of music’s biggest stars on heavy repeat. First, Adele tore her heart out and put it on full display on 30. Following her divorce from Simon Konecki, the album finds her emerging as a fiercely independent woman whose voice continues to resonate with the masses. Meanwhile, Beyonce returned with a follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade that dragged listeners straight to the dance floor. Renaissance proves she hasn’t lost her creative, innovative spark.

They weren’t alone, as a multitude of music’s brightest stars and talented up-and-comers graced us with new content.

Demi Lovato went full rocker on Holy Fvck, Avril Lavigne reclaimed her pop-punk crown with Love Sux and Harry Styles continued to establish his mastery of solo stardom with Harry’s House. Both Blackpink and BTS continued to captivate fans across the globe with new, high-octane material, too.

While Olivia Rodrigo’s plucky album dominated 2021, Sabrina Carpenter’s confessional honesty shone this year on Emails I Can’t Send. There were also star-making releases from the likes of Tate McRae and Rina Sawayama.

Believe it or not, that’s still barely scratching the surface. Below, check out Team PopCrush's favorite albums of 2022.

Didn’t see an album you loved on our list this year? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Twitter!