14-year-old Lawrence student dies in dirt bike crash into canal

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A 14-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon in a dirt bike crash on the towpath of the Delaware & Raritan Canal.

The state Department of Environmental Protection, which maintains the canal park in Lawrenceville, said the teen was with a group of boys when he lost control and suffered a head injury after falling in the canal.

Spokeswoman Caryn Shinske said the boy was removed from the water and a passerby administered CPR before first responders arrived.

The boy was flown to Cooper Hospital in Camden and later died, according to Shinske.

The DEP could not say Wednesday afternoon whether the dirt bike was motorized.

Lawrence schools Superintendent Ross Kasun identified the boy as John Pogroszewski, a student at the Lawrence Middle School, and said the district extended its heartfelt sympathy to his family.

"Our guidance counselors are assisting students and staff who need support. We will continue to make every effort to help us move forward in the difficult days ahead," Kasun said Wednesday.

Motorized vehicles and ATVs are not permitted on D&R Canal State Park trails.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5