14 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 8-10

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wildwoods, NJ Spirit Brands National Cheerleading Championship

Performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes. An admission fee will be charged at the door the day of the event. Call 866.52.CHEER or visit our website. Times are subject to change. Visit the website for up-to-date information.

Mar 9, 2019 - Mar 10, 2019

Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Friendly Sons of St. Patrick 6th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Parade features over forty marching units, five pipe and drum bands, Irish step dancers, street entertainment and the list goes on. The Parade steps off promptly at 3 pm and runs about an hour and a half. Family friendly fun and best of all ... it's FREE!

Mar 10, 2019

Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809

MERCER COUNTY

Pi Day Princeton

Einstein was born on March 14th - 3.14 - the numeric equivalent of Pi! Every year the town of Princeton celebrates with an irrational number of events! Pie Eating, Pie Judging, Pie Throwing, Pi Recitation, Pizza Pie and Cupcake Decorating Contests! Events with prize money are for contestants 12 yrs and younger! We're talking Pie Eating, Pie Judging, Pie Throwing, Pi Recitation, Pizza Pie and Cupcake Decorating Contests! Einstein Look Alike Winner receives $314.15! Pre-Teen Pi Recitation Winner receives $314.15! Pizza Pie Contest winner receives free pizza for a year! Cupcake Contest winner receives free cupcakes for a year! Best Apple Pie professional chef gets bragging rights for a year! Free Motown Inspired Live Musical Performance! For the non- competitive types, there are Surprise Birthday Parties and Dinky Rides with Einstein, a Pi-Rade, book signings and MORE!

Mar 9, 2019 - Mar 14, 2019

10 Palmer Square East, Princeton, NJ 08540

Free "Meet the Vendors!" at Princeton Meadow

This FREE showcase will provide a rich resource for people planning weddings and other special occasions. Many of the Princeton area’s biggest party suppliers will come together for this vendor showcase, hosted within the 7,200 square feet of Princeton Meadow's newly constructed event hall. The showcase will feature live DJ’s and light displays, catered food samples, floral arrangements, table displays, rental items, photographers, and more. Tours of the facility will be available upon request. Admission is FREE. Walk-ins are welcome, but an RSVP is requested via their website at PrincetonMeadowEventCenter.com

Mar 9, 2019

545 Meadow Rd., Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Rutgers Gymnastics vs. Towson, Centenary College and Bridgeport

Get Your Jersey On and come out to support Rutgers Gymnastics in their final home meet of the season! The Scarlet Knights host a quad meet with Towson, Centenary and Bridgeport visiting the RAC. FREE ADMISSION and Free Parking! Help us send off our senior gymnasts in style! The first 500 kids dressed as princesses, princes or superheroes can get a free crown and cape! Girl Scouts who attend the meet wearing their sash or vest can get a free Scout Day patch while supplies last. Plus, you can meet the team during the autograph session in the lobby after the meet!

Mar 8, 2019

Rutgers Athletic Center

83 Rockafeller Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854

Annual Cranbury Craft Show

Browse the offerings of 120 juried crafters and artisans showcasing a wide variety of goods. Coffee, snacks and lunch available at the Craft Show Garden Cafe. There will be 50/50 raffles and a kids craft corner. Come and visit us for some early spring shopping - the event is held at the local school so its very kid friendly. The show organizers take pride in presenting one-of-a-kind and whimsical hand made selections! Sponsored by the Cranbury Education Foundation as a yearly fundraiser.

Mar 9, 2019 - Mar 10, 2019

Cranbury School

23 N. Main St., Cranbury, NJ 08512

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbruy Park St. Patrick's Day Parade with Big Joe Henry

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park on Sunday, March 10th at 9:00 AM! Stay after the show and see Big Joe and the Jersey Prize Team in the 2019 Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade! This event is more than just your ordinary St. Patrick's Day Parade. It will featuring rock 'n' roll bands, zombies, mummers and more. The 6th annual Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off 1 pm. You don't want to miss this year's Parade!

Mar 10, 2019

Boardwalk to Downtown to Main Street

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

6th Annual Guinness Run

Event is at 2 pm. Registration of $30, includes a commemorative t-shirt, a Guinness Pint Glass and access to the Post-Race Party at Chubby Pickle, 23 Bay Ave. Highlands, NJ, with complimentary appetizers and Guinness Beer. There will be a Post-Run St. Pat's Pub Crawl from 3 - 5 pm, registration is $10 and includes $3 Imported Beer specials at participating restaurants. You do not have to run to participate in the Pub Crawl. Click for easy online registration for both the Guinness Run and the Pub Crawl. Additional information available online by calling or by email. Proceeds benefit the Highlands 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Mar 9, 2019

Chubby Pickle

23 Bay Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Belmar Restaurant Tour

The borough's restaurants will dish up samples of their favorite menu items. Visit the website for updates on participating restaurants.

Mar 10, 2019

Various Locations

Downtown Belmar & Ocean Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719

MORRIS COUNTY

Spring Into Health Open House

Join us at the farm where our culinary specialist will be discussing how to incorporate healthy food options into your diet. Observe cooking demonstrations, get recipes, and try samples.

Mar 9, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Roxbury Theater Comedy Night

Support the Roxbury Arts Alliance and come on out to the Investors Bank Theater for a great night of comedy! Headlining this show is Doug Karpf, who is not only a favorite at such places as the Comedy Cellar and Stand Up NY, but has also had the honor of performing for the US Armed Forces. Showtime is at 8PM. Admission is $25 per person online, and $30 at the door (with a $5 discount for RAA members!). Purchase tickets at roxburyartsalliance.org.

Mar 9, 2019

72 Eyland Ave., Succasunna, New Jersey 07876

SOMERSET COUNTY

Open House with Open Hearth Cooking Demonstration

In conjunction with our monthly open house for free tours, the Friends of Abraham Staats House will hold a open hearth cooking demonstration in the old kitchen by its members. Admission is free; Donations are appreciated.

Mar 9, 2019

Abraham Staats House

17 Von Steuben Ln., South Bound Brook, NJ 08880

WARREN COUNTY

Frankie Schneider Tribute at the Dirt Track Heroes Show

Flemington Speedway Historical Society will pay tribute to Frankie Schneider during the final day of the 12th Annual Dirt Track Heroes Car Show Event at the Phillipsburg Mall. Former drivers who competed against Frankie, as well as others will be sharing their memories. The Flemington Speedway Historical Society will once again occupy the same store as in previous years for the 12th Annual Dirt Track Heroes Event. The Phillipsburg Mall will be open Sunday from 11 am - 6 pm; and Monday - Saturday from 10 am - 9 pm. We hope to see you there!

Mar 9, 2019

Phillipsburg Mall

1200 Rt. 22 E., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865