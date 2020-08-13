12-year-old boy crashes stolen car, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police responding to a call on Monday morning about a speeding car found a 12-year-old boy behind the wheel.

The boy refused to stop for the officer on New Jersey Avenue and crashed the car into a pole on the 600 block of Connecticut Avenue just before 10 a.m., police said.

The car had been reported as stolen several hours earlier.

The boy was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center to be checked for injuries and then was turned over to his mother.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with receiving stolen property, eluding and issues multiple motor vehicle summons.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ