12 things that shock people when they move to NJ

Even though New Jersey is the "most moved out of" state, there are new people moving here every year. The reasons are usually for love. They met someone from New Jersey at college or a Jersey native that just had to move back and dragged them along.

There are also the New Yorkers looking for a safer, more low-key suburban environment. In either case, there are things about our state that take some getting used to and that surprise people who've only heard things about us.

That it is so beautiful

That they actually moved here

The outrageous property taxes

Jug handles. "why can't I just make a left turn here"?!

The congestion. It is the most densely populated state.

The pine barrens. Yes, there really is that much-undeveloped wilderness in the middle of the state.

That you have to pay to get on the beach and wear a badge

The downright bluntness of the people. We do let you know how we feel.

The number of amazing boardwalks at amazing beach towns.

The unreal amount of diners.

The incredible, colorful, bountiful farm stands.

That we have something called water ice.

