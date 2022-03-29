12 special spots in New Jersey to check out this spring
So many people from out of state are blown away by the beautiful natural wonders New Jersey has to offer. From the mountains and waterfalls in the north (yes there are waterfalls in NJ), to the beaches and state parks from central to south, there are plenty of places to enjoy the great outdoors in the Garden State.
Some of these you may be familiar with, others you may have never heard of.
Monmouth Beach
Barnegat Light
Raccoon Creek, Logan Township
Connor's Beach, Highlands
Henry Hudson Trail & Popamora Point: A 24-mile trail through Monmouth County
Pig Island, Fortescue (only accessible by boat)
Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton Township
Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge
Buttermilk Falls, Layton
Jenny Jump State Park, Warren County
Ringwood Manor, Ringwood
South Mountain Reservation, Essex County
