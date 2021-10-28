11 abandoned guinea pigs found in Gloucester County, NJ

A Gloucester County animal control officer was part of a highway crew dispatched to a call in Franklinville on Tuckahoe Road near the airport on Route 40 for a report of abandoned guinea pigs.

Alexandrea Simmons said another county worker had found the critters. They both caught 11 of them.

Simmons said the guinea pigs range in all ages. There is a baby and a few adults.

Some of the 11 guinea pigs found abandoned in Gloucester County. Photo Credit: Alexandrea Simmons

Unfortunately, there were others that did not survive.

She said in about a week, the animals will be available for adoption so she's determined to spread the word to get them all adopted.

The animals are currently being housed at the Gloucester County Animal Shelter in Clayton Township, along with the nine other guinea pigs already living there.

If people can't adopt but would still like to donate, the shelter is in need of "all things Guinea Pig!"

"I'm not really sure who could just dump guinea pigs on the side of the street loose to battle the weather and prey," said Simmons.

If anyone knows who dumped the animals, please reach out to the Gloucester County Animal Control at 856-881-2828.