$10K reward after hit-run driver kills 5-year-old in Newark, NJ

🔵 5-year-old Fanta Sangare was fatally struck by a pickup truck stolen in South Jersey

🔵 A $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver

🔵 The girl's father and 1-year-old sister are recovering at home

NEWARK — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a stolen vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 5-year-old girl.

The girl, Fanta Sangare, her father, Ismael Sanare, and younger sister Ramata were struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Fanta was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Her father and sister have returned home, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Robert Florida.

Video of the crash posted by CBS New York from Azcona Supermarket located at the intersection shows the trio in a crosswalk about to get hit by a pickup truck making a left turn from Ninth Street. The impact was not shown.

Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said the girl’s father was carrying the 5-year-old and holding his 2-year-old daughter's hand as they crossed.

The pickup has not been found.

6th Avenue West and North 9th Street in Newark where a 4-year-old girl was fatally struck 1/31/23 6th Avenue West and North 9th Street in Newark where a 4-year-old girl was fatally struck 1/31/23 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Hit by a stolen pickup

Sources close to the investigation told New Jersey 101.5 that the pick up had been stolen in South Jersey.

The reward is being offered by Essex County Crime Stoppers program. Anyone with information should call 877-847-7432.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame