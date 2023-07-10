$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County, NJ

A trip to a convenience store in Cumberland County, NJ has just made someone's life more convenient to the tune of $100,000 thanks to the purchase of a winning lottery ticket.



This profitable Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers from Saturday night's drawing, patch.com reports, to the tune of one hundred thousand buckaroos!

The June 8th Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers were: 1, 6, 13, 18 and 27 and the XTRA number was 02.

The jackpot-winning ticket was reportedly sold at Xpress Mart at the corner of E. Wheat Road and Main Road in Vineland.

Congrats to the winning ticketholder and to Xpress Mart which will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling that winning ticket.

If you're hoping to win the lottery, the latest Powerball jackpot is up to $675M, according to the NJ Lottery, with the next drawing taking place tonight! Also, not too shabby is Tuesday night's next Mega Millions jackpot, which is up to $480M.

