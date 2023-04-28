10 unique NJ events for Mother’s Day 2023

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14. And, of course, a beautiful brunch at a waterfront restaurant will always go a long way to put a smile on mom's face. But come on, get a little creative. There are other ways to celebrate Mom in NJ that have a little more zing to them.

From comedy shows to concerts, celebrate Mom with a Mother’s Day activity that’s as unique and special as she is.

Here are some NJ Mother’s Day activities you may not have thought of that’ll make you a hero.

Sun, 6 – 10 PM

Caesars Atlantic City

Stephanie Mills is an amazing R&B singer and superstar stage performer from Brooklyn, New York who made her first break starring as Dorothy in the Broadway production of “The Wiz”

Fans and moms will enjoy a unique Mother’s Day at her concert at Caesars. And bring back some memories, too.

Sun, 11 AM – 2 PM

Brook Hollow Winery · Columbia, NJ

Who wouldn’t enjoy great company, (with their favorite mom) and experience a beautiful Mother’s Day brunch with live music and complementary flowers for all mothers? It’s happening at Brook Hollow Winery and Event Facility. all you can eat buffet and a Build-Your-Own Sangria Bar. Doors open and music at 11 am. All you can eat buffet opens at 11:30 am

Sun, 4:30 – 7:30 PM

89 Monticello Ave · Jersey City, NJ

If you’re a fan of R&B and you like playing bingo, this is a perfect way to celebrate with mom. K&K presents music bingo. Where they, according to their fliers “drop beats, not balls”

When DJ drops, the big players mark off the artist on the bingo card and five in a row wins the prize. It’s at 89 Monticello Avenue Jersey City, NJ 07304.

The Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch, NJ has a unique and eclectic Mother’s Day event in store for you at their Mother's Day Bazaar and Brunch from noon to 5.

Shop at one of the many vendors to buy mom (or yourself) a beautiful gift. There’s a fun make-your-own custom kids' jean jacket bar, a delicious Mother's Day brunch and much more.

600 Main St · Toms River, NJ

Brunch is awesome but an Italian Dinner is better! Enjoy some of your and Mom’s favorite Italian dishes at this lovely eatery While a live pianist entertains.

Join the Mathis House for an Italian Dinner of soup, salad, warm bread, chicken piccata, penne vodka, sausage & peppers, and dessert. Mom will also get a rose and chocolates for a perfect Mother’s Day evening.

Sun, 10 AM – 4 PM

Renault Winery · Egg Harbor City, NJ

It’s a “Bloom where you are planted” themed festival at Renault, the renowned South Jersey winery.

Show mom how special she is with a special day just for her where she can shop a curated collection of handmade goods while enjoying live music. You’ll get photo opportunities, a moment for dedication, and dining options.

This is actually a two-day event: Saturday will also provide interactive activities and projects for kids and their moms to enjoy together.

Federal twist vineyard in Stockton has a very special day planned for you and the mothers (and other women) in your life. All moms get free entry to a relaxing afternoon with live music, food, and wine. Bring your own chairs and blankets or they will provide them (first come first served) Or, you can even get a 10 x 10 tent reservation. The event is from noon to 6 PM.

At Painting with a Twist in Montville, (Towaco section) you and your mom can enjoy a relaxing painting party where you can hang out have a drink (BYOB) and create a masterpiece together. It happens from 1-3 pm on Mother’s Day at Get Ready to Have a Great Time. Please arrive 15 min early to get uncorked, smocked & in your seat! You are invited to bring your own finger foods in case you get hungry.

A drag show for you and your mom to enjoy on Mother’s Day? If she’s a Disney fan, then absolutely. It’s a special Disney edition of brunch is a dragon, where we celebrate the most important queen in your life, Mom!

At brunch is a Drag you can celebrate the most important Queen in your life, Mom! It’s at the Collingswood Grand Ballroom in Collingswood. Grab yourself a set of mouse ears and go! Disney attire is encouraged!

