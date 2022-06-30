10 unique museums you have to visit in New Jersey

Not all museums bore you with history lessons or old artwork. Some are interactive and unique to specific items you would never think of. Take a look at just 10 of New Jersey’s quirky museums.

Silverball Retro Arcade

Travel back in time with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury Park. This pinball machine museum is open seven days a week and all games are free to play with different entry pass options. Explore a variety of 137 games from as early as the 1950s with themes such as The Twilight Zone, the Wizard of Oz and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Silverball Café is also open in the museum for some classic boardwalk treats including Nathan’s hot dogs, funnel cake and salt water taffy.

Matchbox Road Museum

The Matchbox Road Museum in Newfield is packed with more than 60,000 kinds of matchbox vehicles. Although only open on Saturdays and Sundays for 24 hours each day, this museum is an inside look at a little boy’s dream of pretend cars. You must call ahead to book a private tour.

Franklin Mineral Museum

Visit the home of a world-famous zinc mine at the Franklin Mineral Museum. With more than 4,000 minerals on display, a fossil room and different exhibits to explore, there is a lot to see and learn about here. The museum is most known for its fluorescent room with minerals that glow in bright tones of red, orange, yellow, green and blue. The museum is open from April to November on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Battleship New Jersey

Located in Camden, the Battleship New Jersey allows you to experience the most decorated battleship of all time in the Navy. Schedule a tour to step inside a crucial part of American history through multiple exhibits and a tour route. It’s open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Paranormal Museum

Take a step into the dark side with Asbury Park’s Paranormal Museum. Schedule a ghost tour or answer your questions about the past, present or future with the ouija wall. You can explore multiple exhibits, including haunted dolls and prison ghosts. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday at varying hours.

Northlandz

Northlandz in Flemington is home to the Guinness book of world records for the largest model railroad. With over 8 miles of track, hundreds of bridges, over a hundred miniature trains and sculpted mountains, there’s lots to see on this self-guided tour. It’s open from Friday to Sunday.

Field Station: Dinosaurs

Field Station Dinosaurs in Leonia brings over 30 life-sized dinosaurs to life. Kids can explore scenic trails and enjoy activities and games included with a day pass. Spend a day with these dinosaurs this summer season any Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Insectropolis

Also known as the “Bugseum of New Jersey,” Insectropolis in Toms River offers exhibits to explore a variety of insects including butterflies, spiders and caterpillars. During the summer, the museum is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and open only from Friday to Sunday during the school year.

Discovery Seashell Museum

Tucked away in Ocean City stands the Discovery Seashell Museum. Open every day, the museum holds thousands of barnacles, coral, dried sea life, hermit crabs, jewelry and shark teeth. Discover collections of seashells from all over the world, or even look at hermit crabs and chameleons.

Heritage Glass Museum

It’s kind of ironic that the Heritage Glass Museum is located in Glassboro but this location is full of colorful art. The museum prides itself on preserving historic glass, bottles and other related items. Its exhibits feature pieces such as fruit jars and demijohns. The museum is only open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

