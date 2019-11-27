10 truly awful Thanksgiving jokes for kids

If there will be young kids, say ages 5 to 10, at your Thanksgiving dinner, here are some dumb Thanksgiving jokes we gathered for them. Not saying they’re funny or that they’ll get you on America’s Got Talent anytime soon, but if 7 year old Noah won’t stop staring at you this way you’ll have something to kill the awkwardness.

A pumpkin looks at a pumpkin pie, says, “Oh my God Jack! Is that you?!?!”

Why did the turkey cross the road? It was Thanksgiving and he wanted to convince people he was a chicken.

Why did the cranberries turn bright red? Because they saw the turkey dressing!

What did the turkey say to the computer? “Google, google, google.”

What sound does a limping turkey make? “Wobble wobble wobble.”

Why do pilgrims pants fall down? Duh, they wear their belt buckles on their hats!

What kind of music was played at the first Thanksgiving? Plymouth Rock.

I was going to serve sweet potatoes but I sat on them so I’m serving squash.

If pilgrims were alive today what would they be most known for? Their age.

What do you call a turkey on the day after Thanksgiving? Lucky.

Okay I told you they were awful. So instead here’s a video of a cool optical illusion that might entertain the kids more.

More from New Jersey 101.5: