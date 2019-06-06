10 fun facts New Jerseyans share at cocktail parties

They say you learn something new every day. But it’s been awhile for us. And since we know New Jerseyans are the savviest, we decided to put it to our listeners to clue us in. We asked: what’s the one fun, interesting or bizarre fact that you like to share with people? The one that comes in handy at cocktail parties? Because we’re talk show hosts, not journalists, we’ll leave it to you to fact check these. But We were really surprised to hear some of these... for instance, did you know that Wendy’s burgers are square because when he was starting out, founder Dave Thomas’ parents’ business advice was “Don’t cut any corners”?

Neither did we!

Here are some others:

Millville, NJ is the eggplant capital of the world “Stewardesses” is the longest English word you type with one hand (your left). The smallest independent country in the world is Vatican City. The word “Patriot” in the “Patriot Act” is actually an acronym. It stands for Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism. Atlanta, Georgia, is further west than Detroit, Michigan. Michael Jordan makes more money from Nike in a year than all of it workers in all of its Malaysian Factories combined. The average lifespan of an MLB baseball is 7 pitches. MLB umpires are required to wear black underwear. (Duh. In case their pants split) Dueling is legal in Paraguay as long as both participants are registered blood donors. The most populous country in the world is Shanghai, China.

