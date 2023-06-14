10 Best NJ places to take dad for Father’s Day
Father's Day has always been special to me. Growing up, my Dad worked three jobs. Consequently, we didn't get to spend much time together; but when we did, to me it was always special.
Now that I am a father of two amazing boys who are already 16, I want to spend as much time with them as I can; even though I'm working three jobs. Cycle of life.
So Father's Day to me is a time not only for great gifts, but a time to create great memories. These are the stories you will tell in future Father's Days. These are the stories we will talk about this Father's Day, which involve my dad who passed away in 2015, but is still with us in so many ways.
So with that in mind, I asked my social following where would be the best place to take Dad this Father's Day. If you go there, may you create the greatest memory possible.
Stock car racing at Wall stadium
Steve Eccles
Steel Pier!
Steve Young
Fat Bastard and Sons restaurant and Lounge
Rich Carucci
Golden Eagle party boat in Belmar
Ralph A Bailey
Lookers! in Elizabeth
Mark Pica
My dad lives in Florida, but I'd love to take him to Grounds for Sculptures for the day, followed by a nice dinner at Rats.
Cindy Nieto
The best Father's Day Gift - I took my dad to Yankee Stadium on Father's Day back in the 90's - they played against Baltimore. It was wonderful seeing him so happy and having so much fun - doing the wave and drinking Yankee beer. Later on, I took him and mom out to dinner. I wish I had my dad now so that I could try and top that gift!!!! I love you daddy (in heaven).
Joanne Monaco
Iccaras Italian restaurant
Mike Darkwater
My late father taught me basic strategy for Blackjack at Resorts Hotel and Casino ￼in Atlantic City so that’s where I would be taking him if he was still with me. ￼
We started going there in 1979 when it first opened and I was only 17
Eric Barash
That’s an easy one!! ComedyCabaret.
Andy Scarpati
