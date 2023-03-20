1 dead, 3 cops hospitalized after fire in Manchester, NJ

🔥 Manchester police officers encountered heavy smoke and heat at the house

🔥 The officers were hospitalized after trying to rescue a resident

🔥 The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation

MANCHESTER — One person is dead and three police officers are hospitalized after a house fire Sunday evening.

The first police officers responding to the house fully engulfed in flames on Heron Street in the Cedar Glen West senior living park around 6:50 p.m. were told by family members that one person was still inside.

Three officers who tried to rescue the resident were unsuccessful because of heavy smoke and heat, according to police Lt. James Komsa. They were hospitalized for smoke inhalation along with another member of the family that lived at the house.

Residents from nearby homes and buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

House on Heron Street in Manchester after a fire 3/19/23 House on Heron Street in Manchester after a fire 3/19/23 (Manchester police) loading...

Under investigation

Komsa did not disclose the identity of the person trapped inside the home pending notification of the rest of their family.

The Lakewood Scoop reported the person trapped inside the house was an elderly man.

Red Cross New Jersey said its volunteers provided temporary lodging, food & clothing needs for the family.

The cause and origin of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

House on Heron Street in Manchester after a fire 3/19/23 House on Heron Street in Manchester after a fire 3/19/23 (OCSN) loading...

Response to a fire on Heron Street in Manchester 3/19/23 Response to a fire on Heron Street in Manchester 3/19/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.