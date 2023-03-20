1 dead, 3 cops hospitalized after fire in Manchester, NJ
🔥 Manchester police officers encountered heavy smoke and heat at the house
🔥 The officers were hospitalized after trying to rescue a resident
🔥 The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation
MANCHESTER — One person is dead and three police officers are hospitalized after a house fire Sunday evening.
The first police officers responding to the house fully engulfed in flames on Heron Street in the Cedar Glen West senior living park around 6:50 p.m. were told by family members that one person was still inside.
Three officers who tried to rescue the resident were unsuccessful because of heavy smoke and heat, according to police Lt. James Komsa. They were hospitalized for smoke inhalation along with another member of the family that lived at the house.
Residents from nearby homes and buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
Under investigation
Komsa did not disclose the identity of the person trapped inside the home pending notification of the rest of their family.
The Lakewood Scoop reported the person trapped inside the house was an elderly man.
Red Cross New Jersey said its volunteers provided temporary lodging, food & clothing needs for the family.
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.