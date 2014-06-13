1 Dead, 1 Hurt in 3-Vehicle NJ Turnpike Acident





JERSEY CITY (AP) — One person is dead and at least one is injured in an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike near Jersey City.

Toll plaza at New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza at #14C in Jersey City Toll plaza at New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza at #14C in Jersey City IGoogle street view) loading...

New Jersey State Police Trooper Alina Spies says the accident was reported around 6:16 Friday morning and involved three vehicles.

Spies says at least one other person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred near exit 14C for Jersey City, which is the last turnpike exit in New Jersey before the approach to The Holland Tunnel into Manhattan.

Spies say troopers were still on scene investigating as of early afternoon Friday, and further details were not immediately available.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)