Yum! Red Lobster in East Brunswick, NJ is coming back

Residents of East Brunswick and its surrounding areas, your long, regional nightmare is over: you can soon have Red Lobster cheddar bay biscuits again.

It’s no secret that Red Lobster is a wildly popular seafood restaurant. Did you know that as of May there are over 650 locations in the United States?

Seventeen of those are located right here in the Garden State, but one of them has had a rough go of it over the last year. That’s all about to change.

After having to temporarily close down after a fire last August, the Red Lobster at 750 Route 18 north in East Brunswick is expected to reopen.

For those familiar with the area, it’s located across the street from the Brunswick Square Mall.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Aug. 5, 2022. Officers responded around 1:42 a.m. according to police. Fortunately, it was extinguished and no one was injured.

According to Robert Stamm, chief facilities and development officer for the chain, renovation plans have been submitted and they are awaiting permits.

Once those are received, we will begin construction," he said in a statement to MyCentralJersey.com. "We are expecting the permitting process to be complete in the next 45 days.

Soon East Brunswick will once again be able to enjoy their classic popcorn shrimp, various fish dishes, and the aforementioned cheddar bay biscuits.

(Can you tell I’m a fan? Now I’m hungry)

They currently are hoping to have the restaurant reopened this fall, specifically, Stamm says, around November.

Did this make you as hungry as I am now? Here's some inspiration for something to make.

