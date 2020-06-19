You’ve been using the toilet seat all wrong

Just as New Jersey is beginning to reopen a lot of its rest stops comes this horrifying news regarding our behavior in public bathrooms. You may be doing it all wrong.

If you go into a crowded rest stop stall or frankly any public bathroom, do you ever think how many germs might be lingering on that toilet seat? You say to yourself ‘if only they had one of those sanity seat dispensers that gives you a toilet seat shaped tissue paper.’ But they don’t.

So being inventive New Jerseyans we often create our own. You pull out layers of toilet paper to place across all parts of the seat before sitting down. A paper ass gasket if you will. You figure it’s gotta be cleaner against your skin than the seat itself, right?

Wrong.

Watch this video.

That’s right New Jersey, you’ve been doing it all wrong. According to Tips and Tricks the toilet paper you are laying out has far more germs than the toilet seat. They say, believe it or not, you’re actually making it worse. If you don’t have a compromised immune system and you don’t have any open wounds on your butt or thighs, experts say go ahead and sit right on the same toilet seat a trucker was sitting on three minutes ago. Kinda hard to get your stomach and mind around, isn’t it?

Or if you prefer to go for the quadriceps burn and do the hover thing have at it. I think women have this hover maneuver down, although how they do it also wearing high heels is beyond me and further proof they really are the superior gender.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.