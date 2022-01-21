You’re fired! NJ man tried to burn down ex-employer’s building, cops say
LAKEWOOD – He got fired from his job then proceeded to set fire to his workplace, police said.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said fire crews responded to a fire in the basement of a Cross Street building around 2 a.m.
Investigators said cardboard and paper had been ignited.
Jorge Euxaque-Ballesteros, 25, of Toms River, was responsible for setting the fire, according to Billhimer, who did not disclose details of the investigation that led to that determination.
Euxaque-Ballesteros was arrested later in the day. He was charged with aggravated arson and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
