You’re fired! NJ man tried to burn down ex-employer’s building, cops say

Jorge Euxaque-Ballesteros (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

LAKEWOOD – He got fired from his job then proceeded to set fire to his workplace, police said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said fire crews responded to a fire in the basement of a Cross Street building around 2 a.m.

Investigators said cardboard and paper had been ignited.

Jorge Euxaque-Ballesteros, 25, of Toms River, was responsible for setting the fire, according to Billhimer, who did not disclose details of the investigation that led to that determination.

Euxaque-Ballesteros was arrested later in the day. He was charged with aggravated arson and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

