You’re fired! NJ man tried to burn down ex-employer’s building, cops say

LAKEWOOD – He got fired from his job then proceeded to set fire to his workplace, police said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said fire crews responded to a fire in the basement of a Cross Street building around 2 a.m.

Investigators said cardboard and paper had been ignited.

Jorge Euxaque-Ballesteros, 25, of Toms River, was responsible for setting the fire, according to Billhimer, who did not disclose details of the investigation that led to that determination.

Euxaque-Ballesteros was arrested later in the day. He was charged with aggravated arson and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ towns with indoor mask mandates Here is a list of the New Jersey municipalities that have re-instated the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate as cases surge because of the omicron variant.

7 New Jersey candle scents we need

​​