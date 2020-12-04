The National Rifle Association is suing New Jersey again to try to make it possible for more people to legally carry firearms in this state.

This is not the first time you’ll hear the NRA going to bat for New Jerseyans. The last time it (unsuccessfully) tried to defend the Second Amendment was back in 2017. This also will not be the last. Because the history of New Jersey’s legislators when it comes to concealed carry has always been the same. They don’t want it and they won’t have it.

But what’s ironic is that whenever a Democrat rises to a high position in government (as was the case in the recent presidential election), there is always a rush from people who would want to own firearms to try to secure them.

The logic is that newly elected officials will try, as most Democrats do, to make it more and more difficult to exercise your Second Amendment rights. As it is, New Jersey has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. But in New Jersey, it’s almost useless to own a firearm since there are almost no situations where it’s OK to use one. Isn’t that the same thing as denying our Second Amendment right (which can only be interpreted as the right to keep weapons for our own defense)?

The NRA is suing the state of New Jersey To change the laws to make it easier for people to obtain concealed carry permits. The way the law is now, New Jersey residents must show what’s called “justifiable need“ in order to be able to carry concealed weapons in the state. And to meet that standard is nearly impossible.

So if Americans have the right to defend themselves with firearms, a right Constitutionally afforded to all of us, and situations come up quickly and without warning, what’s the good of having a gun that you can only keep in your bedside drawer, barely allowed to use and certainly not allowed to take out with you?

This lawsuit will not change anything. But for the ever-decreasing pool of freedom-loving Americans in New Jersey, it’s good to know that someone is not just lying down and watching our rights taken away without a fight.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.