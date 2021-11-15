You won’t believe the reason Gov. Murphy thinks he almost lost (Opinion)

Even a card carrying leftie would not automatically discount Ed Durr’s potential as a viable legislator in the state just because he’s a newbie. But leave it to the always-oblivious Phil Murphy to call him a “dangerous guy,” as he did.

This is because he doesn’t have all the markings of a seasoned politician. That’s how out of step Governor Murphy is with what the people of New Jersey really want: A regular guy to represent them in the Statehouse without having favors to repay and special interests to answer to.

But that’s not even the most egregious of Governor Murphy‘s comments since the stunning near-miss in his recent reelection.

Even more tone-deaf is his assumption that the unexpectedly large number of votes for his opponent is because of the LACK of enough government programs.

He thinks that the reason he almost lost the election is that people are angry with him for not giving ENOUGH of their money away. His contention is that had he not implemented some of the nonsense giveaways that he has, he would have lost to the “red wave."

Clueless statement #1:

“Thank God we did all the stuff we did because it allowed us to withstand this red wave that swept over a lot of folks, including around the country.”

Then, he sort of contradicts that completely nonsensical assessment of the close vote count by implying that people were angry with his administration because THE PEOPLE DIDN'T GET ENOUGH STUFF!

Clueless statement #2:

“Quite clearly, there’s a lot of hurt – a lot of people screaming out, basically saying, ‘I need help, and I need government to step in because no one else is stepping in.’”

Didn’t he understand that those thousands of people who almost unseated him were tired of his giveaways?

You have to be completely blind or completely dishonest to attribute this obvious rejection of your ideology to people actually wanting MORE of it. How out of touch can one man be?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.