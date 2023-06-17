What would the Garden State be without diners?

As more and more national restaurants dot the landscape, diners in our region are still going strong. They're like old friends.

As a matter of fact, you'll probably bump into an old friend at a diner in Jersey. It's where everyone goes and it's where you can get anything at any time of day.

Disco fries at 2 AM after a night out with your friends? Check.

Scrambled eggs and scrapple for dinner? You betcha.

A giant piece of strawberry shortcake with your lunch? Yes, please.

Jersey diners have it all -- quite literally.

A typical NJ diner menu - Photo: Chris Coleman

Really, where else can you go where one person can get fried clam strips and the person sitting next to you can order pancakes and it's perfectly normal?

And it's the ability to get any type of food from a ridiculously large menu that is a key component of what makes a diner in New Jersey truly great.

We recently hit the internet to create a list of some of the best diners down the shore in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

Pavel Timofeyev/ThinkStock

Based on Facebook comments, Google reviews, and general chatter online, we narrowed our list to the top dozen in our area. And if you have any more suggestions, please e-mail me!

The 12 Best Diners at the Jersey Shore You'll want to check out these diners the next time you are down the shore!