You gotta see the pool in this NJ home for sale

It may not do much for you but growing up as a Flyers hockey fan in South Jersey, this is the stuff of legends. This home in Cherry Hill goes for $1.4 million and among many other amenities, offers a swimming pool in the shape of the Philadelphia Flyers logo. The home was once owned by Flyers legend and superstar Bobby Clarke.

He bought the 5,200 square ft. house in 1982 for around $350 K but sold it after he felt it was too private and liked the idea of seeing his neighbors. It features five gas fireplaces, five bedrooms, five baths, tennis court and my favorite pool on 1.5 acres. It would be a shame if you fell in love with the house but are a die hard Devils or Rangers fan.

