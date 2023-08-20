You can’t miss this amazing and adorable Point Pleasant, NJ cafe

If you’re looking for an absolutely amazing little cafe right on the water at the Jersey Shore, then there is a new one you absolutely have to try.

Actually, if you took my advice a while back, you may have already been to this location. Back then it was a great cafe and now, under new management, it is still a great cafe with a different look and a different menu.

We’re talking about an amazing little place in the midst of Arnold’s Yacht Basin in Point Pleasant called Castaways Cafe & Grill. If you’re thinking to yourself that’s the spot where Pixie’s Sunrise Cafe used to be, you’re exactly right.

Get ready for some awesome, nautical new decorations, complete with beautiful crab traps that you can actually buy.

You will still see some friendly, familiar faces from the past there, and that means you know the service will be awesome, and the food and menu are outstanding as well. They also have an amazing catering menu.

Castaways is located on Beaver Dam Road, at the foot of the Beaver Dam Bridge in Point Pleasant. So it truly doesn’t get more Jersey Shore than this. Give them a try soon.

Enjoy great food, an amazing location and atmosphere, and awesome service, and you can dine inside or outdoors overlooking the boats and the lovely Beaver Dam Creek.

It's a really fun Jersey Shore dining experience and one you should take advantage of before this summer comes to an end.

