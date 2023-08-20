NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature80° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:12am - 7:48pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 11:05a		Low
Sun 5:10p		High
Sun 11:00p		Low
Mon 5:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:39a		Low
Sun 4:34p		High
Sun 10:34p		Low
Mon 4:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:53a		Low
Sun 4:46p		High
Sun 10:48p		Low
Mon 5:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:35a		Low
Sun 4:38p		High
Sun 10:30p		Low
Mon 4:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:01a		High
Sun 2:45p		Low
Sun 9:15p		High
Mon 2:40a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:55a		Low
Sun 5:02p		High
Sun 10:54p		Low
Mon 5:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:35a		High
Sun 1:52p		Low
Sun 8:49p		High
Mon 1:47a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:33a		High
Sun 11:56a		Low
Sun 5:48p		High
Sun 11:58p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:42a		Low
Sun 4:39p		High
Sun 10:44p		Low
Mon 4:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 11:13a		Low
Sun 5:05p		High
Sun 11:20p		Low
Mon 5:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:41a		Low
Sun 4:46p		High
Sun 10:54p		Low
Mon 5:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:32a		High
Sun 11:50a		Low
Sun 5:47p		High
Mon 12:00a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

