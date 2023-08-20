NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 75°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 80° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 7:48pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 11:05a Low

Sun 5:10p High

Sun 11:00p Low

Mon 5:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:39a Low

Sun 4:34p High

Sun 10:34p Low

Mon 4:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:53a Low

Sun 4:46p High

Sun 10:48p Low

Mon 5:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:35a Low

Sun 4:38p High

Sun 10:30p Low

Mon 4:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:01a High

Sun 2:45p Low

Sun 9:15p High

Mon 2:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:55a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 10:54p Low

Mon 5:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:35a High

Sun 1:52p Low

Sun 8:49p High

Mon 1:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:33a High

Sun 11:56a Low

Sun 5:48p High

Sun 11:58p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:42a Low

Sun 4:39p High

Sun 10:44p Low

Mon 4:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 11:13a Low

Sun 5:05p High

Sun 11:20p Low

Mon 5:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:41a Low

Sun 4:46p High

Sun 10:54p Low

Mon 5:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:32a High

Sun 11:50a Low

Sun 5:47p High

Mon 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

