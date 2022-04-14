You can see the ‘Pink moon’ this weekend in NJ

The full Pink Moon happens this weekend and we have a suggestion for seeing it in style in South Jersey.

First, though, why is it called the Pink Moon, anyway? Is the moon really going to be changing color? Well...no.

The full moon in April has been coined the "Pink Moon" since it falls during the time of year when the moss pink wildflower blooms in North America.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, April's full moon has also been called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Fish Moon, and the Egg Moon—all of which have ties to the season in which this moon arrives.

What does the full moon have to do with religious festivals at this time of year? More than you might have realized.

Passover began on the evening before the first full moon after the equinox (March 20, 2022) and Easter happens on the first Sunday following the first Full Moon after the equinox.

I mentioned a good suggestion for enjoying this month's full Pink Moon in all of its glory, and here's what I had in mind.

The Cape May Lighthouse will host a series of full moon climbs this spring up the lighthouse's original 199-step cast iron spiral stairway, and the first one is this Saturday, April 16th to see the April full Pink Moon.

Seeing a newly full moon while enjoying a nighttime view of the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean from 156 feet above both bodies of water sounds like a weekend highlight.

Adult tickets cost $12 and children ages 3-12 can attend for $8. Tickets can be purchased in-person Saturday night.

