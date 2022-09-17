NJ celebrity now featured on Cheez-It boxes

One of our favorite New Jersey stars just posted their collaboration with a huge snack brand and I couldn’t be more excited.

If you know anything about me, you know that I resonate with Snooki more than any other celebrity out there.

Not only is Snooki one of my favorite celebs ever, but she’s teamed up with my favorite snack ever.

She’s been keeping us entertained since 2009 with her antics on the Jersey Shore and she posted on Instagram today that you’ll now be able to find boxes of Cheez-It's with her face on them online as of right now!

Snacks team up with celebrities all the time for cereal boxes, snack bars, and much more, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a celebrity be the face of Cheez It’s before.

The boxes are limited edition and are part of their exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector’s Cheddition boxes. The two celebs that have their faces on boxes that are available for purchase right now are Jersey’s very own, Snooki, and RuPaul, the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, according to prnewswire.com.

If there are any two people on the earth who know how to be authentically themselves and dance like nobodies watching, it’s got to be RuPaul and Snooki.

These are just two of the boxes of the Cheez-It Reality TV Collectors Cheddition boxes, but it seems that they’ll be updating which reality TV stars will be next. To get your hands on one of these limited edition boxes with Snooki or RuPaul on them, you can visit CheezitHQ.com.

