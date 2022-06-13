You can now BYOB on party bikes in New Jersey

There aren't many giant party bikes cruising the Jersey Shore streets right now, but that could change in the years ahead thanks to a new law on the books.

One business that already has 15-seaters running in Asbury Park and Beach Haven expects a big uptick in demand for summer 2022, now that New Jersey is allowing riders to bring their own alcohol for the ride.

"It kind of opens a new ballgame for us, to be able to offer our riders at least a controlled amount that they can bring on, and still have a really great experience while they're pedaling around," Jesse Pomeroy, owner of The Pedalcycle, told New Jersey 101.5.

Pomeroy's business offers a bar crawl on wheels, traveling to drinking holes that offer specials to riders. Riders have to actually pedal in order to make the bike move. An employee is steering the bike from destination to destination.

Until now, all drinking of alcoholic beverages needed to occur off of the bike. Pomeroy said the rule has definitely kept potential clients from booking a session.

The law signed on June 4 by then-Acting Governor Nick Scutari allows single-serving, sealed containers of beer, wine and other beverages on pedicabs. The law also establishes safety rules for these giant bikes — they must be equipped with seatbelts, brakes, reflectors, headlights and grab rails, and every operator must be at least 21 years old with a driver's license.

In addition, the law states that pedicabs cannot go on roadways with speed limits greater than 30 mph.

Pomeroy said his business is the only one in New Jersey that's offering bar tours on a bike. He said he'd love the opportunity to expand his business to other towns.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

