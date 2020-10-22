Our friend Andy Chase who hosts afternoon drive on 105.7 The Hawk from 2-7 p.m. on our sister station is at it again.

He’s spent most of this past week up on a billboard for a great cause. Many of us know families who struggle with sick children and your heart breaks for them as you do whatever you can to help. Andy takes that help to the next level.

Every year he sits atop a billboard at the Target/Lowes shopping center on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. His goal? Raise $105,700 for Ocean of Love. This Ocean County charity collects funds to use to directly help families in our area who have kids battling cancer. This charity is one of my favorites. It’s not about abstract research or awareness, nope, it’s about direct financial help with bills, gas cards and food on the table for families who have to spend their time fighting cancer.

Thanks for all you do, Andy. And thanks to the great folks at Ocean of Love for all you do. Help HERE if you are able.

