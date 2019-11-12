You can buy the original Pennington railway station

It is rare to see a home for sale in New Jersey that has this much history and is relatively affordable. This is the only property in Pennington that is on the national register of historic places and it is truly one of a kind. Most homes with this much history that have been kept up as well as this one would be much more expensive. This showplace at 16 Railroad Place is listed for only $450,000 after a 25k price cut.

This home is the definition of a one of a kind, it has four bedrooms, four baths, and over 3000 sq feet. It is currently deeded by the city of Pennington as two separate units but is being sold as a single home. It’s an original Victorian structure dating back to the 1880s with its 12 foot ceilings, original woodwork archways, and hardwood floors as well as a magnificent center pavilion. You can access the second floor either from a traditional stairway or from the spiral staircase. The third-floor has a gorgeous bathroom with a clawfoot tub and access to the walk up attic.

Outside, you can entertain guests on the train platform. The lucky buyer of this home could either live in it as a one family or, to make it more affordable, could use one of the units as an income producing property. There is so much to see here and it is definitely the most unique property I have ever seen for sale in New Jersey. If you live in one and rent out the other you really can own and live in a beautiful piece of NJ history.

