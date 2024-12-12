Yippee-Ki-Yay! Die Hard IS a Christmas movie, according to NJ

It’s my favorite time of year - the time when I get to be insufferable arguing with people that Die Hard is, in fact, a Christmas movie.

I’ve heard every lame excuse in the book:

“Just because it takes place on Christmas Eve doesn’t make it a Christmas movie!”

Tell that to Christmas Vacation.

“Santa Claus isn’t there!”

You’re not wrong, but I’m struggling to find Santa in A Christmas Carol.

“But there’s violence!”

Okay, have you seen Home Alone? At least John McClane was a police officer, what’s Kevin McCallister’s excuse for knowing how to cause bodily harm? And how does watching a child fight off burglars put you in the Christmas spirit??

As for Die Hard, the screenwriter of the movie says it IS a Christmas movie... but the star, Bruce Willis, has said it is NOT a Christmas movie. So, who should we believe?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Here’s my argument:

What is Die Hard, if not a movie, about a father trying to be reunited with his family on Christmas Eve? Not to mention, the score is mostly Christmas songs. For goodness sake, the song playing over the closing credits is “Let it Snow!”

A study was just released from Wild Casino that proves I’m not the only New Jerseyan who is fighting the good Die Hard fight.

They took a look at social media trends to see how each state in the U.S. felt about Die Hard being considered a Christmas classic, here’s a look:

The map is based on geotagged X data from November 29th (Black Friday) to now, tracking the debate on social media.

For example, tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases such as "Die Hard is a Christmas movie," "Die Hard is not a Christmas movie," #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie, #DieHardIsNotAChristmasMovie, #DieHardXmasMovie, etc.

Over 90,000 tweets were tracked.

So there you have it, haters. Die Hard is a stone-cold Christmas classic. For anyone who doubted it but has now been swayed, “Welcome to the party, pal.”

