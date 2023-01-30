Yelp says these are the 3 top restaurants in New Jersey
I think most people are familiar with the website Yelp. On it users rate their experiences with various businesses, and the restaurant section is particularly robust. So when Yelp released its “Top 100 places to eat” based on its members’ reviews, I took notice.
Only three New Jersey eateries made the list, and for a state known for its variety of restaurants, that doesn’t seem like enough (but maybe New Jersey diners are just more stingy when handing out stars- more discriminating palates, you know).
So, which New Jersey restaurants made this list? Here they are:
#40 is Jessica’s Café in Plainfield, with one Yelper noting:
The pork chop is amazing. I think it’s honestly one of the best and juiciest pork chops I’ve ever had in my life. The short rib, ribeye, and salmon entrees also received high marks. For appetizers, I really like the rice balls and the crab and mushroom crepe. The desserts are all homemade and delicious…
According to Yelp, Kenko’s most popular dish is the Godzilla roll: With spicy tuna, avocado, crab, scallion, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, and “all that amazing crunchy goodness on top,” it’s “now my favorite sushi roll of all time,” says one reviewer.
#88 Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen in West Orange
Named after chef-co-owner Nick Giambattista’s son and father, Nicholas Anthony’s is the quintessential family kitchen where even Yelpers are treated like part of the brood. The low-key Italian joint prides itself on “family vibes, great service, and home-cooked food,” according to Nick, who founded the restaurant 4 years ago with his sister and their spouses.
What do you think? Should more Garden State places be on the list of top restaurants?
