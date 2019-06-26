Yankee great and Jersey native Derek Jeter turns 45

One of the most popular Yankees of all time, Derek Jeter, was born on June 26th, 1974 in Pequannock. Jeter, along with Jorge Posada, Andy Pettite, and Mariano Rivera composed the “Core Four” of the Yankees that won four World Series titles in five years.

Although Jeter moved to Michigan when he was four, he still summered at his grandparents’ home in West Milford. He was drafted by the Yankees in 1992 and made his major league debut in 1995. Even with all the legends who wore the pinstripes, Jeter stands alone as the Yankees’ all-time leader in hits with 3,465 (that places him at 6th among all players and 1st among shortstops). Among his many accolades (along with 5 World Series championships) are 14 All-Star Game selections, 5 Gold Gloves, and 5 Silver Sluggers. He was also the Yankees’ captain from 2003 until his retirement in 2014.

The team retired his #2 in 2017. He had the last single digit Yankee uniform number. They have all now been retired. He is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins.

