Wrong-way driver dies in Route 78 crash; dump truck hits bridge

A 22-year-old man died after driving the wrong way on Route 78 and crashing into a truck, police said.

The crash was one of two on the interstate Saturday morning that caused traffic delays. Elsewhere on the road, a dump truck slammed into an overpass.

A Hyundai sedan driving east in the westbound lanes of Route 78 in Alpha near the toll bridge drove head-on into a tractor trailer around 2:45 a.m., according to Trooper Alejandro Goez, a State Police spokesman.

The driver of the Hyundai died from his injuries. His passenger, a 23-year-old man, was flown to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with life-threatening injuries, according to Goez, who did not disclose their identities.

The driver of the truck, Revazi Begiashvili, 24, of Philadelphia, was not injured.

Goez said the crash was under investigation as to how the Hyundai wound up in the wrong direction.

Multi-mile back-ups developed on Route 78 westbound as only the right shoulder got by the crash scene. All lanes were reopened after 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, a dump truck with its bed in the up position hit the Taylors Mill Road overpass in Readington. The crash and the debris on the road closed two lanes of Route 78 eastbound around 4:50 a.m.

Bed of a truck after hitting an overpass on Route 78 eastbound in Readington

A picture of the overpass showed the bed leaning up against the overpass.

The driver and passenger were taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries

The overpass itself was closed by the Department of Transportation for an inspection.

