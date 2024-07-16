Worst national anthem sung in NJ and it wasn’t Ingrid Andress

There was an incident that happened before Monday night's MLB Home Run Derby that wasn’t serious but boy was it ugly. Country music artist Ingrid Andress was chosen to perform the national anthem. It didn’t go well.

Now, she’s a performer. And a Grammy winner. How could this happen? But happen it did.

It was so…let’s say different…that Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies was seen laughing. Some are calling it the worst rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in history. They would be wrong.

But decide for yourself. Listen here.

However this was nowhere close to the worst in history. Before we get to that one which happened, where else, right here in New Jersey, let’s remember a few other bombs.

Steven Tyler: 2001

Indianapolis 500

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images loading...

It wasn’t that it was his howling rock voice. That was fine. You don’t tap Aerosmith’s frontman for the gig expecting Andrea Bocelli. It was more the way he played with it at the end.

Roseanne Barr: 1990

Padres game

World Values Network And The Jewish Journal Host "Is America A Forgiving Nation?" With Roseanne Barr (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images) loading...

This could have been the worst of all time had she actually been trying. But the whole thing was meant as a comedic goof and the joke just didn’t land.

Fergie: 2018

NBA All-Star Game

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 - Show (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Clear Channel) loading...

Was she trying to be sultry? Was she trying to reinvent the anthem? Was she just being Fergie?

But by far the worst rendition of our national anthem still belongs to New Jersey. It’s here, on our soil, on January 21, 1993, when Carl Lewis ambitiously attempted “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a Nets-Bulls game at the Meadowlands.

Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games - Day 8 (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images loading...

There you have it, the worst version ever, sung by Carl Lewis and apparently written by, as Charley Steiner put it, Francis Scott OFF-key.

