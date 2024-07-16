Worst national anthem sung in NJ and it wasn’t Ingrid Andress
There was an incident that happened before Monday night's MLB Home Run Derby that wasn’t serious but boy was it ugly. Country music artist Ingrid Andress was chosen to perform the national anthem. It didn’t go well.
Now, she’s a performer. And a Grammy winner. How could this happen? But happen it did.
It was so…let’s say different…that Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies was seen laughing. Some are calling it the worst rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in history. They would be wrong.
But decide for yourself. Listen here.
However this was nowhere close to the worst in history. Before we get to that one which happened, where else, right here in New Jersey, let’s remember a few other bombs.
Steven Tyler: 2001
It wasn’t that it was his howling rock voice. That was fine. You don’t tap Aerosmith’s frontman for the gig expecting Andrea Bocelli. It was more the way he played with it at the end.
Roseanne Barr: 1990
This could have been the worst of all time had she actually been trying. But the whole thing was meant as a comedic goof and the joke just didn’t land.
Fergie: 2018
Was she trying to be sultry? Was she trying to reinvent the anthem? Was she just being Fergie?
But by far the worst rendition of our national anthem still belongs to New Jersey. It’s here, on our soil, on January 21, 1993, when Carl Lewis ambitiously attempted “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a Nets-Bulls game at the Meadowlands.
There you have it, the worst version ever, sung by Carl Lewis and apparently written by, as Charley Steiner put it, Francis Scott OFF-key.
55 pro baseball players from NJ
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.