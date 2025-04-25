Workweek ends warm across NJ, but the weekend starts wet

The Bottom Line

Friday will be the fourth and final nice, warm day of the week for New Jersey.

Of course, Friday also marks exactly two weeks since we have seen substantial rain in the Garden State. The atmosphere needs a good cleanse of pollen and smoke particulates. And we really would like to see the fire danger tamped down a bit.

We do have rain on the way. It will come in two waves: one Friday night, and another during the day Saturday. Total rainfall should reach about a half-inch to an inch, with the highest totals to the north. If all goes well, this batch of rain should push April total rainfall above normal.

The severe weather threat is low, although rumbles of thunder and/or localized downpours are possible.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, with a temporary cooldown and brisk wind. Thermometers should be right back in the 70s (at least) next week.

Friday

One more nice, warm day. Although Friday will look different than the rest of the week, as early glimmers of sun are quickly covered by increasing clouds.

Morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s — another "maybe a jacket" situation. Highs will push to the mid to upper 70s — still well above normal for this time of year.

Even as clouds increase and rain chances loom near, Friday will remain warm with highs well into the 70s. Even at the Shore. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

A few spot showers may creep into northwestern New Jersey around 3 p.m. Friday. But for most of New Jersey, dry weather should last through at least dinnertime.

Scattered rain will spread across the state late Friday evening. Again, there could be some pockets of heavy stuff and rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows will only dip to around 60 degrees.

Rain round 1 will push into New Jersey late Friday evening. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Saturday

Saturday is going to be an unsettled, fairly humid day. And yes, everyone in NJ will get wet again — but I do not think the day will be a total washout.

The final big push of showers and thunderstorms — sparked by a cold front — will be centered on the midday hours on Saturday, sweeping generally from west to east.

Rain round 2 will moisten New Jersey during the day on Saturday. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

If you have outdoor plans that are "rain or shine," you might do OK with an umbrella and raincoat. My concern is that lightning in the vicinity is potentially dangerous. Please follow the standard safety rule: When Thunder Roars, Head Indoors.

Aside from the rain, there is a chance for some peeks of sun Saturday. It will be breezy too. High temperatures will still be on the warm side, reaching the lower 70s or so.

By dinnertime Saturday, skies should quickly begin to dry out and clear out.

Sunday

The second half of the weekend will definitely be brighter and drier. But also windier and cooler.

Under mostly sunny skies, winds may gust as high as 35 mph on Sunday. That is a bit concerning — if it does not rain as much as expected, or if any part of the Jones Road Wildfire remains uncontrolled, the wind could lead to an increase in fire spread, development, and danger.

High temperatures on Sunday will be limited to the lower 60s. Just below normal for late April.

Monday

The cool snap only lasts a single day this time around. Monday returns to 70-ish degrees, with abundant sunshine. Winds will be lighter too, maybe for a very nice spring day.

The Extended Forecast

Temperatures will be generally in the 70s next week, with 80+ degrees potentially in play at times.

A cold front is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, with spotty showers and then another cooldown for the first of May on Thursday. But once again, that cooldown will drive morning temps into the 40s and afternoon temps into the 60s. We may very well be done with widespread frosts and freezes for the season.

