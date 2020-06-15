TEANECK — A dead body was found weighed down in a county park pond, and two teens are custody but not currently charged, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

One of the two in custody is a minor, the prosecutor's office said. It hasn't released the names of either or of the deceased.

The 51-year-old woman's body was wrapped up after she was stabbed and killed at the her Cresskill home, and left in the water of the boat basin of Overpeck County Park in Teaneck around 2 a.m., according to Musella. The prosecutor's office didn't say how it knows how or where the woman was killed.

Musella said a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old have been taken into custody but have not yet been charged.

The prosecutor's office also hasn't said what, if any, relationship the teens had to the deceased.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti told the Daily Voice of Teaneck the body was weighed down with a five-pound bucket filled with pieces of concrete and kitty litter.

The body was discovered by a Bergen County Sheriff's Department office on patrol in the park, Anzilotti told NorthJersey.com.

A picture posted by the Daily Voice showed a blue SUV found parked near the boat ramp by police being taken away on a flatbed truck.

Overpeck County Park is Bergen County's recreational area with 805 acres shared by Englewood, Leonia, Palisades Park, Ridgefield Park and Teaneck, according to the Bergen County Department of Parks.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: