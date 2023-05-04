Woman voted off NJ flight in viral videos on TikTok

A flight from NJ bound for GA recently dealt with 3 passengers being ejected

The last person appeared to be ‘voted off’ by others for antagonizing a couple

One passenger caught parts of the chaos in video that went viral on TikTok

Some tense moments on a flight leaving Trenton-Mercer Airport, as one passenger appeared to be voted off the plane before departure.

The Frontier Airlines chaos was captured in a three-clip series of videos shared to TikTok on Tuesday by a passenger, as first reported by Dailydot.

Airline passenger voted off flight in NJ (Lanaisli via TikTok) Airline passenger voted off flight in NJ (Lanaisli via TikTok) loading...

As explained in captions on the videos — which contain profanity — the first couple got into trouble with the flight crew over a seat argument.

Amid that disagreement, another woman seated a few aisles away had apparently been yelling at the couple, according to other passengers heard in the video clips.

Shortly after the couple was escorted by airline workers off the plane, a male passenger says there are “40 or 50 people” who want the third person to be kicked off the plane as well.

He asks anyone who agrees to raise their hand and says he’s trying to prove a point, “If you wanna be a d**k to people, we gonna be a d**k back.”

The accused antagonizer then curses at the vote-leader as she too is escorted off the plane.

The solo woman tells the airline worker “I don’t know what I did.”

“I don’t know either — it’s back and forth — at 30,000 feet you can’t be arguing," he replies.

Airline passenger voted off flight in NJ (Lanaisli via TikTok) Airline passenger voted off flight in NJ (Lanaisli via TikTok) loading...

Requests for comment were not answered by to Frontier Airline as of Thursday afternoon.

A later video posted by the same spectator said that the first woman removed from the flight was pressing her to remove the clips and threatening her with a "defamation" lawsuit.

Trenton–Mercer Airport is a Mercer County-owned airport located in the West Trenton section of Ewing.

Frontier Airlines is the only commercial carrier, offering flights to nine destinations, half of which are in Florida.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Top 20 lowest property tax towns in NJ in 2022 In descending order, these 20 towns had the lowest average property tax bills in 2022.

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.