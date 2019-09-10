Woman survives her SUV being crushed by dump truck in Wall

WALL — The driver of a Ford Explorer SUV survived a fully loaded dump truck falling on front of her vehicle on Route 138 in Wall Township during the Monday morning commute.

The dump truck, driven by a 33-year-old Trenton man, was traveling east on Route 138 and failed to stop for the traffic light at Allenwood Road just east of the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township around 7:20 a.m., according to Wall Police.

Police said the truck driver swerved into the right lane to avoid hitting the vehicle, which was stopped for a red light in front of him, and hit the passenger's side of the Explorer, causing the truck to overturn onto the front of it.

Crash between dump truck and SUV on Route 138 in Wall (Wall PD)

Glendola Fire Company said on its Facebook page it and South Wall Rescue responded to stabilize both vehicles in order to extricate the 47-year-old woman from the Explorer. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Wall police said. Police weren't more specific

"The crews worked side by side to complete a heavy and complex extrication," the South Wall Fire Rescue wrote on its Facebook page.

The truck dumped 25 gallons of oil onto the road as well as its load of sand and gunite — a mix of cement, sand and water — that was cleaned up by the Monmouth County Hazardous Material team and the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, according to police. The driver of the truck escaped the truck on his own an was not injured, according to police.

Police did not disclose the identities of either driver or say if charges were filed.

The closure of the Allenwood Road intersection caused delays on Route 195, which becomes Route 138 at the Parkway, as well as exiting delays from the northbound Parkway.

Crash between dump truck and SUV on Route 138 in Wall (Glendola FIre Co.)

